Modern Surf and Turf: Alaskan Halibut with Oxtail Agnolotti

Chef Tiffany Derry, from Roots Southern Table in Farmers Branch, came by the Good Day studios to show us how to put a modern twist on the classic Surf and Turf.

Roots Southern Table is putting together a tasting menu for New Year's Eve this year. You can learn more about it here.

Alaskan Halibut with Oxtail Agnolotti

Texas wagyu braised oxtails

5 oxtails

3 TBSP salt

1/4 c creole seasoning

1 yellow onion, small dice

2 stalks celery, small dice

1 ea. bell pepper, small dice

2 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup dark brown roux

2 qts of beef stock

1 tbs tomato paste

Instructions

Pre heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit Mix creole and salt together in a mixing bowl and rub all portions throughly Sear oxtails until golden brown for about 5 minutes on a deep pan In a different pan saute onions, celery, bell pepper and garlic until it starts to soften. Add roux, tomato paste and stock. Allow sauce to come to a boil and pour over oxtails. Make sure oxtails are covered with liquid and cover pan with plastic wrap and foil. Bake for 4 hours baking at 350 degrees until meat is able to fall off bone easily. A fork should go through like butter when checking oxtails after 4 hours.

Ricotta/oxtail filling

Ingredients:

16oz ricotta cheese

1 whole egg

¼ c pecorino romano

¾ tsp salt

¾ tsp white pepper

¼ tsp nutmeg

1 tsp lemon zest

1 pound cold shredded oxtail

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients together

Egg yolk pasta dough

Ingredients:

400 g 00 Flour

100g semolina flour

400g egg yolks

Instructions:

Combine both flours in a stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment. With the machine running on medium speed, add the egg yolks and mix until the ingredients come together. Turn the dough out into a lightly flour work surface and knead for 5 minutes or until silky smooth. Kneading in more flour if the dough is too wet. Dough is ready when it gently pulls back into place when stretched with your hands. Shape dough into a ball by folding the edges underneath itself. If you’re using the dough the same day wrap it into plastic wrap and let the dough rest for about 20-30 minutes. If not you can store in in your refrigerator for 24 hours.

Alaskan Halibut 4-6oz portions

Ingredients:

Salt

Black pepper

Canola oil

Instructions: