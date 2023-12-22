Modern Surf and Turf: Alaskan Halibut with Oxtail Agnolotti
Chef Tiffany Derry, from Roots Southern Table in Farmers Branch, came by the Good Day studios to show us how to put a modern twist on the classic Surf and Turf.
Roots Southern Table is putting together a tasting menu for New Year's Eve this year. You can learn more about it here.
Alaskan Halibut with Oxtail Agnolotti
Texas wagyu braised oxtails
- 5 oxtails
- 3 TBSP salt
- 1/4 c creole seasoning
- 1 yellow onion, small dice
- 2 stalks celery, small dice
- 1 ea. bell pepper, small dice
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ¼ cup dark brown roux
- 2 qts of beef stock
- 1 tbs tomato paste
Instructions
- Pre heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
- Mix creole and salt together in a mixing bowl and rub all portions throughly
- Sear oxtails until golden brown for about 5 minutes on a deep pan
- In a different pan saute onions, celery, bell pepper and garlic until it starts to soften.
- Add roux, tomato paste and stock. Allow sauce to come to a boil and pour over oxtails. Make sure oxtails are covered with liquid and cover pan with plastic wrap and foil.
- Bake for 4 hours baking at 350 degrees until meat is able to fall off bone easily. A fork should go through like butter when checking oxtails after 4 hours.
Ricotta/oxtail filling
Ingredients:
- 16oz ricotta cheese
- 1 whole egg
- ¼ c pecorino romano
- ¾ tsp salt
- ¾ tsp white pepper
- ¼ tsp nutmeg
- 1 tsp lemon zest
- 1 pound cold shredded oxtail
Instructions:
- Combine all ingredients together
Egg yolk pasta dough
Ingredients:
- 400 g 00 Flour
- 100g semolina flour
- 400g egg yolks
Instructions:
- Combine both flours in a stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment. With the machine running on medium speed, add the egg yolks and mix until the ingredients come together.
- Turn the dough out into a lightly flour work surface and knead for 5 minutes or until silky smooth. Kneading in more flour if the dough is too wet. Dough is ready when it gently pulls back into place when stretched with your hands.
- Shape dough into a ball by folding the edges underneath itself. If you’re using the dough the same day wrap it into plastic wrap and let the dough rest for about 20-30 minutes. If not you can store in in your refrigerator for 24 hours.
Alaskan Halibut 4-6oz portions
Ingredients:
- Salt
- Black pepper
- Canola oil
Instructions:
- Before cooking your fish make sure it patted dry with a towel. That's how you will get that beautiful golden sear.
- Heat up your stainless steel pan to a medium heat and then add the oil
- Season fish with salt and pepper to taste
- Once you see a little smoke coming from your pan that's how you will know your fish is ready to be seared.
- Place fish down with belly side down first. Sear for 2-3 minutes on medium heat and flip fish once you get the sear you desire. You can now finish in oven if fish is thick for about 3-4 minutes the fish cooks very quickly.
- Remove from heat and let it rest for 2 minutes