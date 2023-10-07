Meyer Lemon and Champagne Risotto
Meyer Lemon and Champagne Risotto
1 oz Olive Oil
1 ½ up Carnaroli/ Arborio rice
2 tbsp Butter
2 oz Champagne
4 ounces Shrimp Scampi
6 cups Vegetable Stock
2 tsp Meyer Lemon Rind
1 oz. Marscapone Cheese
Finely Chopped Chives
1 Lime Zest
Micro Greens Your Choice
Clean the prawns, removing the carapace and gut and cut the prawns butterfly lengthwise. Use one half of the prawns to cut it into tartare.
Season the prawns with salt and pepper, and brown with olive oil.
Remove all the prawns and reserve. In the same pan, toast the rice with a pinch of salt for about 1 minute. Deglaze with the champagne by pouring in two parts making sure it absorbs well. Add 2 cups of vegetable broth and continue cooking for about 10 minutes, adding a cup of vegetable broth as needed. About 3 minutes from the end, add the browned prawns and Meyer lemon, keeping some aside to garnish the dish.
Off the heat, add the mascarpone, butter, stir in to mix. Serve the risotto garnishing the dish with the remaining browned prawns and micro green. Use a micro planer to zest a lime.