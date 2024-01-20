Marinated chickpeas for Mediterranean salad
8 oz cooked and drained chickpeas
2 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 Tbsp. chopped garlic
1 Tsp Kosher Salt
½ Tsp Black Pepper
1 Tsp Red Pepper Flakes
1 tsp Dried Oregano
1 Tbsp. Juice from Olives
Heat olive oil in sauté pan over medium heat. Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds until warm. Remove from heat and add Salt, Black Pepper, Red Pepper Flakes, Dried Oregano, and Juice from Olives. Mix well and pour over chickpeas to coat. Can be eaten immediately or stored overnight in the refrigerator.