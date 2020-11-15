Making a smaller meal for Thanksgiving



Butternut Squash and Brown Butter Crostini

Ingredients:

1 each Butternut Squash

2 Tbsp Butter, browned

4-6 each sage leaves

1 cup Whole Milk Ricotta

2 Tbsp Parmesan Cheese, Grated

To taste Salt

To taste Pepper

Whole grain and Seeded bread, toasted

Directions

1. Peel and cube butternut squash. Heat a medium sized saute pan. Add the brown butter then add the squash. Season with salt and pepper. Once tender, add the whole leaves of sage and reserve.

2. Combine the ricotta and parmesan cheese and season with salt and pepper.

3. On your toasted bread, layer the ricotta mixture and top with the squash.



Turkey Roulade with Sausage Cornbread Stuffing and Cranberry Sauce:

2 Turkey Breast, butterflied and brined

12 oz. Sage Pork Sausage

2 cups chopped celery

1 cup finely chopped onion

1 cup green bell pepper

4 cups coarsely crumbled cornbread, toasted

2 cups artisanal white bread

1 tbsp chopped fresh sage

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

¾ cup chicken broth or turkey stock

½ cup chopped pecans (optional)

1 cup whole cranberry sauce

1/4 cup orange juice

1-2 Cinnamon sticks

1-2 Orange peels

Directions:

1. Cook sausage, celery, bell pepper and onion in large skillet over MEDIUM-HIGH heat 8-10 minutes or until sausage is thoroughly cooked, stirring frequently; drain. Spoon into large bowl.

2. Add cornbread, white bread, sage and seasoning; mix lightly. Add broth and mix just until blended. Stir in pecans, if desired.

3. Place each turkey breast between 2 sheets of heavy-duty plastic wrap; pound to 1/4-inch thickness using a meat mallet or small heavy skillet. Spread stuffing mixture evenly over each breast, leaving a 1/2-inch border around edges. Roll up jelly-roll fashion; secure each roll with butchers’ twine. Sprinkle rolls evenly with salt and pepper.

4. Roast at 350 degrees for 1.5 hours until internal temp of 165 degrees is reached.

5. Combine cranberry sauce, cinnamon stick, orange peel and juice in a saucepan; bring to a simmer, stirring constantly. Serve with roulade.

Potato and Caramelized Onion Gratin

Ingredients:

1 yellow onion

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup milk

3 lbs yukon gold potatoes, sweet potato, russet, red (any combination)

1/4 lb gruyere cheese grated

1/4 lb parmigiano reggiano cheese grated

3 cloves garlic pressed or minced

10 sprigs fresh thyme

2 tsp salt

black pepper

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.

2. Thinly slice and slowly caramelize the onions

3. In a large bowl, combine the heavy cream and milk.

4. Using a mandolin, slice the potatoes very thinly (if you don’t have a mandolin, you can use a knife, but it will be a lot more work and time). As you finish slicing each potato, place it into the cream milk mixture so the slices don’t brown.

5. When the potatoes are all sliced, add the gruyere and parmigiano cheeses to the bowl, along with the onions and garlic, the leaves from the thyme sprigs, salt, and a few cracks of black pepper. Toss well.

6. Pour the potatoes and cream into an 8×11 baking dish, then cover the dish tightly with aluminum foil.

7. Place the baking dish on a sheet pan, then bake for 1 hour.

8. Remove the foil and bake for 30 minutes more, until the potatoes are tender, bubbling, and golden brown on top. Serve and enjoy!

Green Beans Almondine

Ingredients:

1 lb French green beans (haricot verts), trimmed

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 heaping cup raw sliced almonds

2 medium shallots, finely diced

2 medium garlic cloves, finely minced

zest of one small lemon

2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Season the water liberally with kosher salt (it should be very salty to taste). Salting the cooking water aggressively accomplishes two tasks: it ensures that the green beans will be seasoned properly inside and out, and also helps them retain their bright green color after cooking.

2. Blanch the green beans for 4 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until they are crisp-tender and slightly squeaky between your teeth. It is important that the green beans be slightly undercooked as they will be transferred directly to the skillet and will continue cooking during this time.

3. Meanwhile in a large skillet, melt the butter over medium-low heat until lightly bubbling. Add the sliced almonds and sauté, stirring frequently, for 2 to 3 minutes or until they are starting to turn golden brown. Reduce the heat to low and add the chopped shallots and garlic. Sauté for an additional 1 to 2 minutes, stirring frequently, until fragrant and lightly caramelized.

4. Using a large slotted spoon, tongs, or kitchen spider, transfer the blanched green beans from the boiling water directly to the skillet. Sauté briefly, gently tossing the green beans with the almond mixture until evenly combined and the green beans are tender. Add the lemon zest and lemon juice, toss once again, and season to taste with salt and freshly ground pepper. Serve immediately.



Pecan Vanilla Bean Crème Brulee

Ingredients:

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 cup roasted Pecans

½ cup granulated sugar

1 fresh, whole vanilla bean, split lengthwise

5 large egg yolks (take care that no bits of whites are included)

Kettle of boiling water

12 tsp granulated sugar

fresh berries for serving

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 325F, with rack on lower middle position.

2. In medium saucepan, combine cream, pecans and sugar, mixing well. Use a small knife to scrape all seeds from vanilla bean, into the saucepan. Once all seeds have been added to saucepan, add the empty vanilla bean into saucepan.

3. Over medium heat, stir until sugar completely dissolves and the creamy mixture comes to a simmer. Cover pan and reduce heat to lowest setting. Simmer gently for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, uncover, and remove the empty bean and any other pieces of the bean. Set aside to let cool about 10 minutes.

4. In medium bowl, whisk yolks until well blended. Very carefully and in a very slow stream, whisk in the hot cream mixture into the yolks, just to combine.

5. Divide custard evenly among six individual ramekins (3/4 cup ramekins.) Place ramekins in a glass 9x13 baking dish. Pour enough of the boiling water into the pan to go halfway up the sides of ramekins. Place baking dish in oven and bake about 35 minutes. Custards should be almost set in the center when pan is gently shaken.

6. Remove ramekins from baking pan and let cool to room temp. Chill in fridge for up to 2 days; a minimum of 3 hours.

7. When ready to serve, sprinkle 2 tsp sugar evenly over each chilled custard. Work a blowtorch over one custard at a time. Move flame quickly back and forth over the sugar topping until it reaches desired caramel appearance. Repeat with other custards. Serve immediately with fresh berries.



Caramel Apple Tart

Ingredients:

1 cup Brown Sugar

2 Tbsp Butter

1 tbsp Corn Syrup

½ cup Heavy Cream

1 tsp Vanilla extract

1/3 cup Cream Cheese, softened

2-3 Granny Smith Apples

2 tsp Sugar

2 tbsp Apple Jelly

1 sheet Puff Pastry

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

2. In a sauce pan bring to a boil the brown sugar, butter, corn syrup, and heavy cream. Once it reaches a boil, and all sugar is dissolved, remove from heat and add vanilla and allow to cool to room temperature.

3. Once the caramel has cooled, combine with the softened cream cheese.

4. Thinly slice the apples and put into acidulated water.

5. Roll out the puff pastry, spread with the caramel mixture. Layer the apples on top of the pastry. Egg wash the exposed edges and bake for 35-45 minutes.

6. Remove from the oven and brush with apple jelly to add a nice glaze.