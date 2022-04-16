Lobster Benedict

Yield: 4 servings

Hollandaise Sauce

3 each Egg Yolks

2 tbsp Sherry Wine

2 tsp Lemon Juice

¾ cup Unsalted Butter (1 ½ sticks), Melted

½ tsp Salt

Pinch White Pepper

½ tsp Worcestershire Sauce

2 shakes Tabasco

2 tbsp Creole Mustard, Zataran’s

In a medium stainless-steel bowl combine the egg yolks, sherry wine & lemon juice. Vigorously whisk the mixture until it is thickened and double in volume. Place the bowl over a saucepan containing a half inch of simmering water. The water should not touch the bottom of the bowl. Continue to whisk rapidly until the mixture is thickened, over double in volume and a light-yellow color. Be careful not to let the eggs get too hot or they will scramble and will have to start over again. Remove from the heat and slowly drizzle in the melted butter whisking continuously till all combined. Stir in the salt, white pepper, Worcestershire Sauce, Tabasco and creole mustard. Cover and place in a warm spot until ready to use for the eggs benedict. If the sauce gets too thick, whisk in a few drops of warm water before serving.

Butter Poach Lobster Benedict

4 each 4oz-5oz Cold Water Canadian Lobster Tails, split in half longways

4 tbsp Unsalted Butter, softened to room temperature

1 each Fresh Lemon

½ tsp Salt

2 oz Water

4 slices Canadian Bacon

2 whole English Muffins, cut in half

4 each fresh Eggs

2 oz White vinegar

1 tbsp Salt

Garnish Chopped Parsley

In a medium baking dish, shmeer the entire bottom with the softened butter. Take each Lobster Tail half and gently peel the meat almost out of its shell and delicately place it back. Then placing each piece meat side down on the buttered dish, arranging them nicely. Continue with the remaining tails.

Cut the lemon in half and squeeze the juice over the lobsters. Followed by the salt and water. Cover tightly with foil and place in a 350 degree oven for 5 minutes or till firm and fully cooked. While the lobsters are in the oven, fill a 10 inch skillet half full of water. Add the white vinegar and salt to the cooking liquid. Bring the water to a slow simmer. Gently break 1 of the eggs into the water taking care not to break it and then repeat with the remaining eggs. Cook until the egg whites are set and the yolks remain soft, approximately 4+ minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon allowing each egg to drain. Toast the English muffins in a toaster or under the broiler. To assemble: Place a toasted English muffin on each plate. Top with a slice of Canadian bacon. Arrange the cooked lobster tails to have the curved tail make a circle along with the English muffin. Place a poached egg into the center, cradled by the lobster meat. Spoon the hollandaise sauce over the eggs and lobster. Garnish with chopped parsley.