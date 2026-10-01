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How to make Miso Beef

FOX 4
Good Day Recipes
Published October 1, 2026 10:27 AM CDT
Published October 1, 2026 10:27 AM CDT
Cozy Up with Miso Beef
Cozy Up with Miso Beef

Cozy Up with Miso Beef

The Taste Project has launced its fall menu, featuring Miso Beef Soup. Operating as a pay-what-you-can, full-service restaurant with locations in Fort Worth and Arlington, it welcomes all guests regardless of their financial means. 

Ingredients

  • 2 lbs Beef (Top Sirloin recommended)
  • ¼ cup White Miso Paste
  • 1 ¼ tsp Soy Sauce 
  • 3 ½ Tbsp Dark Brown Sugar
  • 2 Tbsp Mirin (Sweet Japanese Rice Wine)
  • 2½ tsp Ginger, minced
  • 2½ tsp Garlic, minced
  • ⅛ tsp White Pepper

Note Before Beginning

You will need to refrigerate the beef for at least 8 hours

Instructions

1. In a medium bowl, whisk together the miso paste, sake, tamari, brown sugar, mirin, ginger, garlic, and white pepper until smooth.

2. Add the thinly sliced beef and toss until evenly coated.

3. Cover and refrigerate overnight, or for at least 8 hours.

Heat a large skillet, griddle, or wok over high heat. Working in batches if needed, cook the beef for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring frequently, until browned and cooked through.

Serve immediately with steamed rice and seasonal vegetables.

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