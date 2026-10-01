How to make Miso Beef

Ingredients

2 lbs Beef (Top Sirloin recommended)

¼ cup White Miso Paste

1 ¼ tsp Soy Sauce

3 ½ Tbsp Dark Brown Sugar

2 Tbsp Mirin (Sweet Japanese Rice Wine)

2½ tsp Ginger, minced

2½ tsp Garlic, minced

⅛ tsp White Pepper

Note Before Beginning

You will need to refrigerate the beef for at least 8 hours.

Instructions

1. In a medium bowl, whisk together the miso paste, sake, tamari, brown sugar, mirin, ginger, garlic, and white pepper until smooth.

2. Add the thinly sliced beef and toss until evenly coated.

3. Cover and refrigerate overnight, or for at least 8 hours.

Heat a large skillet, griddle, or wok over high heat. Working in batches if needed, cook the beef for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring frequently, until browned and cooked through.

Serve immediately with steamed rice and seasonal vegetables.