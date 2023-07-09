Honey Garlic Shrimp
Cook Time: 10 Minutes
Ingredients:
● EVOO
● 6 oz of shrimp, peeled and deveined, (can substitute for raw shrimp)
● 1 tablespoon of brown sugar
● 1 tablespoon of local Texas honey
● 2 tablespoons of soy sauce
● Kosher salt to taste
● 2 garlic cloves, minced
● 2 cups cooked rice
● 2 cups broccoli florets
Instructions:
1. Rub olive oil onto the garlic bulb and roast until blistered.
2. Peel and mince the garlic cloves.
3. Bring a medium size skillet to medium heat.
4. Add minced garlic, soy sauce, brown sugar, shrimp, honey and a sprinkle of salt to the skillet. Stir and let simmer for 2-3 minutes for cooked shrimp, 4-5 minutes for raw shrimp. Toss to coat until the sauce has thickened and the shrimp is fully coated.
5. In a separate pot, steam the broccoli florets until tender.
6. Serve the honey garlic shrimp over a bed of cooked rice and steamed broccoli.
From the Chef:
This Honey Garlic Shrimp recipe is a delicious and easy way to add some flavor to your weeknight dinner routine. With just a few simple ingredients, you can create a flavorful dish that will impress your family and friends. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a beginner in the kitchen, this recipe is sure to be a hit. Happy cooking!
From the kitchen of Executive Chef, Tina Bible from RB Golf Club & Resort