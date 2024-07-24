Gulf Coast ceviche recipe from Haywire

Happy National Tequila Day!

Chef Dana Clement from Haywire in Plano stopped by the Good Day kitchen to promote the restaurant's "Tequila and Flowers" event happening Wednesday night from 6 to 8 p.m.

The event on Haywire's rooftop features a one-of-a-kind tequila bar and a free floral cart experience.

There will also be great menu items like this Gulf Coast ceviche with Texas reddish, Gulf shrimp, onions, Serrano chilies, Fresno peppers, avocado, tequila, and citrus.

Gulf Coast Ceviche

1.5 oz poached Gulf shrimp

4 oz cured Texas redfish

6 cucumber slices, cut in halves

4 tangerine slices

1 tbsp pickled red onions

4 pickled grape tomatoes, cut in halves

6 whole cilantro leaves

6 pickled fresno pepper slices

2 tbsp avocado, diced

2 cups of tortilla chips on side

Use your favorite ceviche marinade to cure fish & shrimp. Ours includes tequila, lime, watermelon and grapefruit!

Combine ingredients in a bowl & mix well.

Serve in a bowl alongside a batch of fresh tortilla chips!

*Consuming raw or undercooked seafood or shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

LINK: www.haywirerestaurant.com