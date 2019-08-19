Chef Jason Harper stops by Good Day to make grilled Atlantic salmon. He's opening a new restaurant called Sidecar Social in Addison later this month.

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

First put one pound of unsalted butter in a small sauce pot.

Bring to a boil until milk solids rise to top, skim then continue to boil till butter is a dark amber color.

Meanwhile small dice 3 Roma tomato

Chop 2 tbl parsley, 2 TBL of caper and set aside.

Then season the Salmon with kosher salt and heat the grill. Once grill is hot, place Salmon skin side up of the grill for 1 minute on each side. Then finish the salmon in a 400 degree oven for 4 minutes (may vary based on thickness)

Finally combine 2 TBL of lemon juice with the butter, tomato, parsley, and capers.