Grilled Atlantic Salmon
Chef Jason Harper stops by Good Day to make grilled Atlantic salmon. He's opening a new restaurant called Sidecar Social in Addison later this month.
Grilled Atlantic Salmon
- 6 oz Salmon Fillet
- 4 oz French Green Beans
- 0.50 oz Toasted Almonds
- 0.50 oz Lemon Caper Beurre Blanc
- 4 oz Lemon Dill Mashed Potatoes
- First put one pound of unsalted butter in a small sauce pot.
- Bring to a boil until milk solids rise to top, skim then continue to boil till butter is a dark amber color.
- Meanwhile small dice 3 Roma tomato
- Chop 2 tbl parsley, 2 TBL of caper and set aside.
- Then season the Salmon with kosher salt and heat the grill. Once grill is hot, place Salmon skin side up of the grill for 1 minute on each side. Then finish the salmon in a 400 degree oven for 4 minutes (may vary based on thickness)
- Finally combine 2 TBL of lemon juice with the butter, tomato, parsley, and capers.
- Spoon over the fish immediately before serving.