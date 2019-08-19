Expand / Collapse search

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

Good Day
FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth

Chef Jason Harper stops by Good Day to make grilled Atlantic salmon. He's opening a new restaurant called Sidecar Social in Addison later this month.

  • 6 oz Salmon Fillet
  • 4 oz French Green Beans
  • 0.50 oz Toasted Almonds
  • 0.50 oz Lemon Caper Beurre Blanc
  • 4 oz Lemon Dill Mashed Potatoes 
  1. First put one pound of unsalted butter in a small sauce pot.
  2. Bring to a boil until milk solids rise to top, skim then continue to boil till butter is a dark amber color.
  3. Meanwhile small dice 3 Roma tomato
  4. Chop 2 tbl parsley, 2 TBL of caper and set aside.
  5. Then season the Salmon with kosher salt and heat the grill. Once grill is hot, place Salmon skin side up of the grill for 1 minute on each side. Then finish the salmon in a 400 degree oven for 4 minutes (may vary based on thickness)
  6. Finally combine 2 TBL of lemon juice with the butter, tomato, parsley, and capers.
  7. Spoon over the fish immediately before serving.