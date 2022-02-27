Grapefruit Ceviche
Grapefruit Ceviche is one of the dishes Chef Nikky Phinyawatana will serve during Symphony of Chefs benefiting KidLinks on Monday, February 28.
Ingredients
• 2 grapefruits, torn into chunks
• 3 Tbsp mango, cubed
• 3 Tbsp shal
lots, thinly sliced
• 3 Tbsp shredded coconut flake, lightly toasted
• 2 kaffir lime leaves, very finely julienned
• ¼ cup micro mint
• ¼ cup micro cilantro
• 1½ tbsp fish sauce
• 2 tbsp palm sugar
• 1½ tbsp tamarind paste
• 1 tbsp Lime juice
• 2 tbsp Crispy Shallots
• Thai chilies, to taste
• 1 tbsp Toasted Hazelnut
• 1 head butter lettuce