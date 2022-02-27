Grapefruit Ceviche is one of the dishes Chef Nikky Phinyawatana will serve during Symphony of Chefs benefiting KidLinks on Monday, February 28.

Grapefruit Ceviche

Ingredients

• 2 grapefruits, torn into chunks

• 3 Tbsp mango, cubed

• 3 Tbsp shal

lots, thinly sliced

• 3 Tbsp shredded coconut flake, lightly toasted

• 2 kaffir lime leaves, very finely julienned

• ¼ cup micro mint

• ¼ cup micro cilantro

• 1½ tbsp fish sauce

• 2 tbsp palm sugar

• 1½ tbsp tamarind paste

• 1 tbsp Lime juice

• 2 tbsp Crispy Shallots

• Thai chilies, to taste

• 1 tbsp Toasted Hazelnut

• 1 head butter lettuce

