Expand / Collapse search

Grapefruit Ceviche

Published 
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth

Grapefruit Ceviche is one of the dishes  Chef Nikky Phinyawatana will serve during Symphony of Chefs benefiting KidLinks on Monday, February 28. 

Grapefruit Ceviche

Ingredients

• 2 grapefruits, torn into chunks 
• 3 Tbsp mango, cubed
• 3 Tbsp shal

Grapefruit Ceviche

Chefs Roni Proter and Nikky Phinyawatana show us how to make grapefruit ceviche which will be one of Nikky's dishes Monday, February 28 at Symphony of Chefs benefiting KidLinks. The fundraiser will be at SMU's Armstrong Fieldhouse.

lots, thinly sliced
• 3 Tbsp shredded coconut flake, lightly toasted
• 2 kaffir lime leaves, very finely julienned
• ¼ cup micro mint
• ¼ cup micro cilantro 
• 1½ tbsp fish sauce 
• 2 tbsp palm sugar 
• 1½ tbsp tamarind paste  
• 1 tbsp Lime juice
• 2 tbsp Crispy Shallots 
• Thai chilies, to taste
• 1 tbsp Toasted Hazelnut
• 1 head butter lettuce 
 