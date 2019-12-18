Expand / Collapse search

Goat Cheese Herbed Polenta

Published 
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

Chef Suki Otsuki from Meddlesome Moth shares a wonderful recipe for your Christmas parties.

2 cup chicken broth
2 1/2 cup milk
1 cup polenta or corn grits
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1 tbsp unsalted butter
4 oz plain or Italian herb goat cheese

  1. Combine milk, chicken broth & salt in a heavy-bottomed pot, bring to a boil. Pour in the polenta and whisk until well-combined.
  2. Turn the heat down to medium-low, and let simmer, stirring occasionally until the liquid is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Add additional liquid as needed for desired consistency.
  3. Remove from the heat and stir in the butter and goat cheese until melted and creamy. Season with additional salt if necessary.

Pickled Figs

1 lb fresh figs
8 oz golden or standard raisins
3 bay leaves
2 cup rice vinegar
1 cup granulated sugar
2 tsp mustard seeds
1 tsp coriander seeds, whole (optional)
2 sprigs fresh rosemary
2 tsp kosher salt

  1. Combine all ingredients except figs & raisins in a heavy-bottomed pot.  Simmer over low heat to steep and allow sugar to dissolve.  
  2. Pour over figs & raisins in a glass jar.  Cover and allow the fruit to steep on the counter for 2 hrs or overnight in the refrigerator.  Store for up to two weeks refrigerated.

Sauteed Spinach

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 ea 10 oz bag spinach
1.5 tsp garlic salt
1/2 ea lemon, juice

  1. In a heavy-bottomed skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add spinach & garlic salt and toss.
  2. Pull off heat and squeeze lemon

Seared Quail

8 (~4.5oz each) quail
1 tbsp Grapeseed oil
sea salt
black pepper

  1. Preheat oven to 425F (roast if you have that option).
  2. Season quail with Salt & pepper.  
  3. Preheat cast iron skillet to high heat and add enough oil to lightly coat the bottom of the pan.  When hot, carefully place the birds breast side down.   Sear ~ 4-5 minutes or until golden brown, flip and place in oven.  Cook ~10 minutes or until internal temperature of the quail reaches 165F.

Link: www.mothinthe.net