Goat Cheese Herbed Polenta
2 cup chicken broth
2 1/2 cup milk
1 cup polenta or corn grits
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1 tbsp unsalted butter
4 oz plain or Italian herb goat cheese
- Combine milk, chicken broth & salt in a heavy-bottomed pot, bring to a boil. Pour in the polenta and whisk until well-combined.
- Turn the heat down to medium-low, and let simmer, stirring occasionally until the liquid is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Add additional liquid as needed for desired consistency.
- Remove from the heat and stir in the butter and goat cheese until melted and creamy. Season with additional salt if necessary.
Pickled Figs
1 lb fresh figs
8 oz golden or standard raisins
3 bay leaves
2 cup rice vinegar
1 cup granulated sugar
2 tsp mustard seeds
1 tsp coriander seeds, whole (optional)
2 sprigs fresh rosemary
2 tsp kosher salt
- Combine all ingredients except figs & raisins in a heavy-bottomed pot. Simmer over low heat to steep and allow sugar to dissolve.
- Pour over figs & raisins in a glass jar. Cover and allow the fruit to steep on the counter for 2 hrs or overnight in the refrigerator. Store for up to two weeks refrigerated.
Sauteed Spinach
1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 ea 10 oz bag spinach
1.5 tsp garlic salt
1/2 ea lemon, juice
Advertisement
- In a heavy-bottomed skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add spinach & garlic salt and toss.
- Pull off heat and squeeze lemon
Seared Quail
8 (~4.5oz each) quail
1 tbsp Grapeseed oil
sea salt
black pepper
- Preheat oven to 425F (roast if you have that option).
- Season quail with Salt & pepper.
- Preheat cast iron skillet to high heat and add enough oil to lightly coat the bottom of the pan. When hot, carefully place the birds breast side down. Sear ~ 4-5 minutes or until golden brown, flip and place in oven. Cook ~10 minutes or until internal temperature of the quail reaches 165F.
Link: www.mothinthe.net