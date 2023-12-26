Gingerbread Waffles for Christmas Morning
Gingerbread Waffle
DALLAS - Pre-Made Waffle Batter (3-5 ounces depending on the size of your waffle iron)
Gingerbread Spices (From this mix, you will need only 1 teaspoon)
- 2 Tbsp ground allspice
- 2 Tbsp ground cinnamon
- 2 Tbsp ground ginger
- 1 Tbsp ground cloves
- 1 Tbsp ground nutmeg
- pinch ground black pepper
Whipped Cream For Topping (3 ounces with 1 teaspoon of spiced rum folded in)
Candied Pecans (1 tablespoon per waffle)
Crumbled Gingerbread Cookies (Sprinkle 2 tablespoons over the whipped cream and cooked waffle)
