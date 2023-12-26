Expand / Collapse search

Gingerbread Waffles for Christmas Morning

By
Published 
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

Gingerbread Waffles for Christmas Morning

You can't go wrong with waffles for breakfast. The folks at Another Broken Egg joined Good Day to show you how to make a holiday-inspired waffle that can make Christmas morning extra special.

Gingerbread Waffle 

DALLAS - Pre-Made Waffle Batter (3-5 ounces depending on the size of your waffle iron)

Gingerbread Spices (From this mix, you will need only 1 teaspoon)

  • 2 Tbsp ground allspice
  • 2 Tbsp ground cinnamon
  • 2 Tbsp ground ginger
  • 1 Tbsp ground cloves
  • 1 Tbsp ground nutmeg
  • pinch ground black pepper

Whipped Cream For Topping (3 ounces with 1 teaspoon of spiced rum folded in)

Candied Pecans (1 tablespoon per waffle)

Crumbled Gingerbread Cookies (Sprinkle 2 tablespoons over the whipped cream and cooked waffle)

LINK: www.anotherbrokenegg.com