Gingerbread Waffles for Christmas Morning

Gingerbread Waffle

Pre-Made Waffle Batter (3-5 ounces depending on the size of your waffle iron)

Gingerbread Spices (From this mix, you will need only 1 teaspoon)

2 Tbsp ground allspice

2 Tbsp ground cinnamon

2 Tbsp ground ginger

1 Tbsp ground cloves

1 Tbsp ground nutmeg

pinch ground black pepper

Whipped Cream For Topping (3 ounces with 1 teaspoon of spiced rum folded in)

Candied Pecans (1 tablespoon per waffle)

Crumbled Gingerbread Cookies (Sprinkle 2 tablespoons over the whipped cream and cooked waffle)

