Peter Chou, the general manager at Bellagreen, shares a recipe to help you spice up your salmon. It's salmon served over spaghetti, peppers, zucchini and squash tossed in a ginger sriracha sauce.



Ginger Sriracha Salmon

6oz salmon filet

1oz olive oil

1/2 Tbsp chopped garlic

1/2 Tbsp chopped Shallots

1 cup julienned seasonal vegetables

4oz of ginger sauce of choice

1Tbsp sriracha

3oz gluten free spaghetti

1 baby bok choy, halved

1Tbsp microgreens

Heat skillet with olive oil, garlic and shallots and cook for one minute. Add seasonal vegetables and cook for one additional minute, then mix in ginger sauce and sriracha. Add cooked pasta and toss ingredients together.

In a separate pan, cook salmon over medium heat with olive oil. Season salmon with salt and black pepper. Cook to the desired level then top pasta mixture salmon and microgreens to serve.

LINK: www.bellagreen.com