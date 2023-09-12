German Potato Salad at Addison Oktoberfest



German Potato Salad by Ms. Piggy's Catering

2 lbs new potatoes or Yukon Gold potatoes

6-8 slices bacon (cut into small pieces)

1 medium onion

3 Tablespoons white vinegar

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup balsamic vinaigrette salad dressing (shake well before pouring)

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp sea salt

1/4 cup fresh parsley (save a bit for optional garnish)

Instructions

Gather all ingredients. Peel and slice potatoes. Dice onion.

In a large pot, add 3 cups water plus splashes of balsamic vinaigrette, apple cider vinegar and white vinegar, and dashes of sea salt and ground black pepper. Bring to a boil. Add potatoes and boil until tender (you should be able to pierce the potatoes with a fork). Drain potatoes carefully and set aside.

Using a separate skillet, add bacon pieces and fry until crispy. Add diced onions. Continue to stir until onion is translucent. Add balsamic vinaigrette, apple cider vinegar and white vinegar to skillet, along with the remaining black pepper and salt. Add a few parsley sprigs and the cooked potatoes to skillet. When well heated and combined, place in a serving dish and garnish with remaining parsley.