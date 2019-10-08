Garlic Herb Pesto Chicken Breast with Creamy Basil Orzo
Chicken and Marinade
5 boneless skinless chicken breast
1/4 c olive oil
1/4 c vegetable oil
1 T fresh thyme chopped
1 T fresh oregano chopped
1 T fresh parsley chopped
1 lemon zested
3 cloves garlic chopped
1 t kosher salt
1 t black pepper
- Mix all ingredients together and cover chicken. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.
- Cook chicken breasts in sauté pan with small amount of oil over medium heat. Cook on one side 10 mins or until the edges become white. Flip and continue to cook for an additional 10 mins.
- At this point reduce heat to low and cover for 5 more minutes. Cook all chicken breast to an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Let rest 3-4 minutes and then slice.
Creamy Basil Orzo
1 c. orzo pasta
2 tbsp. butter
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 shallot, minced
5 basil leaves
1 tbsp. all-purpose flour
1 c. milk (I used whole)
⅓ c. parmesan cheese
1/2 c. Brie cheese
½ tsp. salt
⅛ tsp. ground black pepper
⅛ tsp. cayenne pepper
1 tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped
- In a large pot of boiling water, cook orzo according to the package's directions.
- Meanwhile, in a large skillet set over medium heat, add the butter. When the butter has melted, add the garlic and shallot, cook until fragrant and translucent, about 2-3 minutes. Whisk in flour, cook for 1 minute (whisking continuously). Slowly whisk in the milk, cook until slightly thickened, about 4 minutes.
- Stir in parmesan, Brie and season with salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper. Add orzo and cook for an additional minute. Garnish with parsley and basil. Serve immediately.