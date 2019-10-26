Gal-Bi Short Ribs
8 pounds Korean style short ribs, sliced 1/4" thick
1 ounce peanut oil
1 ounce sesame oil
2 tablespoons garlic, peeled and minced
2 tablespoons shallots, peeled and minced
1 tablespoon Thai chilis, stem removed and minced
2 tablespoons ginger, peeled and grated
2 tablespoons palm sugar, grated
2 cups orange juice, freshly squeezed
1 cup tamari soy sauce
2 tablespoons sambal
1 tablespoon cracked black pepper
¼ cup cilantro leaves, picked, washed and chopped fine
¼ cup scallions, thinly sliced, separated in half
¼ cup micro cilantro
- Add peanut oil and sesame oil to a medium hot sauté pan. Sauté garlic, shallots Thai chilis and ginger in peanut and sesame oils until lightly browned.
- Stir in palm sugar and continue to cook for 1-2 minutes. Then deglaze pan with orange juice and soy sauce, and bring to a simmer.
- Continue to simmer until sauce reduces by half.
- Remove from heat and allow mixture to cool for 30 minutes.
- Once mixture has cooled, season with cracked black pepper and stir in cilantro and half of the scallions.
- Place ribs in a large shallow pan and cover with 2/3 of the marinade. Making sure the ribs are coated on both sides. (retain the rest of the marinade for basting).
- Marinate the ribs for at least 2 hours.
- Remove the ribs from marinade.
- On a LOW TEMPERATURE wood burning grill or charbroiler, place ribs on the grill and grill slowly until the ribs begin to caramelize.
- Turn the ribs, brush a thin layer of the remaining marinade over the ribs and continue to cook until caramelized on both sides.
- Repeat this process until the rib meat begins to pull away from the bone, while basting with remaining marinade.
- Once ribs begin to become tender place the ribs on a platter and garnish with remaining chopped scallions and micro cilantro.
Note From Kent: The grill needs to be at a low temperature to prevent burning of the sauce.
Also, these ribs would be wonderful served with Green Mango and Chayote Slaw.
