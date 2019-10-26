 Gal-Bi Short Ribs

8 pounds Korean style short ribs, sliced 1/4" thick

1 ounce peanut oil

1 ounce sesame oil

2 tablespoons garlic, peeled and minced

2 tablespoons shallots, peeled and minced

1 tablespoon Thai chilis, stem removed and minced

2 tablespoons ginger, peeled and grated

2 tablespoons palm sugar, grated

2 cups orange juice, freshly squeezed

1 cup tamari soy sauce

2 tablespoons sambal

1 tablespoon cracked black pepper

¼ cup cilantro leaves, picked, washed and chopped fine

¼ cup scallions, thinly sliced, separated in half

¼ cup micro cilantro

Add peanut oil and sesame oil to a medium hot sauté pan. Sauté garlic, shallots Thai chilis and ginger in peanut and sesame oils until lightly browned. Stir in palm sugar and continue to cook for 1-2 minutes. Then deglaze pan with orange juice and soy sauce, and bring to a simmer. Continue to simmer until sauce reduces by half. Remove from heat and allow mixture to cool for 30 minutes. Once mixture has cooled, season with cracked black pepper and stir in cilantro and half of the scallions. Place ribs in a large shallow pan and cover with 2/3 of the marinade. Making sure the ribs are coated on both sides. (retain the rest of the marinade for basting). Marinate the ribs for at least 2 hours. Remove the ribs from marinade. On a LOW TEMPERATURE wood burning grill or charbroiler, place ribs on the grill and grill slowly until the ribs begin to caramelize. Turn the ribs, brush a thin layer of the remaining marinade over the ribs and continue to cook until caramelized on both sides. Repeat this process until the rib meat begins to pull away from the bone, while basting with remaining marinade. Once ribs begin to become tender place the ribs on a platter and garnish with remaining chopped scallions and micro cilantro.

Note From Kent: The grill needs to be at a low temperature to prevent burning of the sauce.

Also, these ribs would be wonderful served with Green Mango and Chayote Slaw.

