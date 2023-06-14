Father's Day gift ideas that dad will love

Father's Day is coming up fast!

If you need an idea for dad, Steve Noviello has you covered with some great gift ideas.

Bearbottom Clothing

Help upgrade dad's look this Father's Day – and we aren't talking about new neckties. Bearbottom Clothing has great shorts, swimsuits, shirts, pants and more that are comfortable and "adventure ready." Plus, for every pair your buy they donate a pair.

WEBSITE: https://bearbottomclothing.com/

Arzopa Monitor

It is a fact: Dads love tech. This portable monitor is great for dads who are on the go. The screen offers a 178-degree viewing angle and lets dad add a second screen for whatever he needs to do. The screen is super simple to set up, you just plug it in and you are ready to go.

PRICE: $149

WEBSITE: https://amzn.to/3NlnNJu

Perfect Practice Putting Mat

Help dad get dialed in on the greens with the Perfect Practice Putting Mat. The 8' mat can help dad practice his golf game without having to head to the course. The mat can easily be folded up and put away. The raised cup lets the balls roll back, so he won't have to walk back and forth to pick up his stray shots.

PRICE: $179

WEBSITE: https://amzn.to/3WZ1sEM

Spinn Coffee

Start dad's day with a little pep in his step. The Spinn Coffee maker will help him make the perfect cup of coffee every time. The WiFi-enabled machine can be controlled from your phone. You can even scan your bag of beans and get precise brewing instructions, so you are drinking coffee just like the roasters wanted you to. It also lets you make all kinds of different drinks, including espressos, cold brews and more. Spinn uses whole beans instead of plastic pods or filters so there is no waste.

PRICE: $849 (Save $200 with code DAD200)

WEBSITE: www.spinn.com