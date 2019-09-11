 El Fenix Cheese Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

2-14 yellow corn tortillas

5-6 cups shredded aged cheddar cheese

20 ounces red enchilada sauce

1/4 cup shredded aged-cheddar cheese (for topping)

Chili Con Carne Sauce for Topping (recipe below)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F

Warm corn tortillas on a hot skillet for a few seconds on each side. Dip each tortilla in the red enchilada sauce and soak end-to-end, set aside.

Pour 1/4 cup of the enchilada sauce into the bottom of a 9x13'' pan. Fill each corn tortilla with a handful of cheese (reserving about 1/2 cup for sprinkling over the top, at the end).

Roll tightly, and place seam side down in the pan. Top with chili con carne sauce. Top with remaining 1/2 cup of cheese.

Bake for 20-25 minutes or until hot and bubbly.

Advertisement

Remove from oven and top with more cheddar cheese! We recommend serving ours with a side of Mexican rice & refried beans.

Chili Con Carne Sauce

3 lbs ground beef

6 cloves garlic, minced

7 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 8 oz. can tomato sauce

2 cups beef broth

3 tablespoons masa harina

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon paprika

Brown beef in a large deep pan. Drain fat.

Add the garlic, 6 tbsp of the chili powder, and cumin, stirring in the beef.

Add the tomato sauce and the beef broth and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 1 hour.

Add masa gradually, stirring after each addition, until chili reaches desired thickness.

Simmer 15-20 minutes more, then season to taste with salt and add cayenne, paprika and last tbsp of chili powder.

LINK: ElFenix.com