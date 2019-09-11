El Fenix Cheese Enchiladas
Cheese Enchiladas
DALLAS - 2-14 yellow corn tortillas
5-6 cups shredded aged cheddar cheese
20 ounces red enchilada sauce
1/4 cup shredded aged-cheddar cheese (for topping)
Chili Con Carne Sauce for Topping (recipe below)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F
Warm corn tortillas on a hot skillet for a few seconds on each side. Dip each tortilla in the red enchilada sauce and soak end-to-end, set aside.
Pour 1/4 cup of the enchilada sauce into the bottom of a 9x13'' pan. Fill each corn tortilla with a handful of cheese (reserving about 1/2 cup for sprinkling over the top, at the end).
Roll tightly, and place seam side down in the pan. Top with chili con carne sauce. Top with remaining 1/2 cup of cheese.
Bake for 20-25 minutes or until hot and bubbly.
Remove from oven and top with more cheddar cheese! We recommend serving ours with a side of Mexican rice & refried beans.
Chili Con Carne Sauce
3 lbs ground beef
6 cloves garlic, minced
7 tablespoons chili powder
1 tablespoon ground cumin
1 8 oz. can tomato sauce
2 cups beef broth
3 tablespoons masa harina
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 tablespoon paprika
Brown beef in a large deep pan. Drain fat.
Add the garlic, 6 tbsp of the chili powder, and cumin, stirring in the beef.
Add the tomato sauce and the beef broth and bring to a boil.
Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 1 hour.
Add masa gradually, stirring after each addition, until chili reaches desired thickness.
Simmer 15-20 minutes more, then season to taste with salt and add cayenne, paprika and last tbsp of chili powder.
LINK: ElFenix.com