Derby French Toast
French Toast from The Rose Table
Serves 2
4 slices brioche
2 eggs
1/4 cup heavy cream
2 Tbsp sugar
1 tsp bourbon
2 Tbsp butter
For serving: bourbon whipped cream
1. Beat egg in a shallow dish. Whisk in cream, sugar, and bourbon. Soak slices of brioche for two minutes. Flip and soak other side for two minutes.
2. Heat 1 Tbsp butter in a nonstick skillet. Add 2 brioche slices and cook for two minutes per side over medium heat.
3. Transfer to plate, melt second tablespoon of butter and repeat with remaining slices.
4. Transfer to plate and serve with bourbon whipped cream, maple syrup, powdered sugar, and berries. Don’t forget to garnish with a mint sprig!