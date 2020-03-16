Curried Couscous
1 box Israeli couscous or orzo(1#)
1 head cauliflower, florets broken into pieces
1 Tbs curry powder
1 Tbs turmeric
1 Tbs cumin, ground
1 Tbs coriander, ground
1/2 Tbs salt
1 tsp cayenne pepper
3 Tbs brown sugar
3 Tbs oil
2 small carrots, peeled, small dice
1 cup vegenaise (or mayonnaise)
1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped
1/2 lime, juiced
Cayenne, sugar, and salt to taste
- Cook couscous or orzo according to the instructions on the box. Rinse in cold water, drain well, put in a bowl and set aside.
- Heat oven to 450°F.
- Put cauliflower florets in a bowl and toss with spices, salt, brown sugar, and oil.
- Spread out on a lined sheet tray and roast in the oven for about 10 minutes until cauliflower is browned around the edges but still crunchy.
- Remove just the cauliflower and put in the bowl with the pasta.
- Put diced carrots on the same sheet tray and, using spatula, toss the carrots with the leftover spices and oil.
- Roast carrots until brown around the edges but still crunchy, about 8 minutes. (If you find that the spices and oil got too burnt when roasting the cauliflower, just toss the carrots in the same proportion of new spices, salt, sugar, and oil.)
- Add to the pasta. Mix in vegenaise, cilantro, lime juice to the pasta, cauliflower and carrot mixture. Adjust seasoning to desired consistency, flavor, and spice level.