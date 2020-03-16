Expand / Collapse search

Curried Couscous

Lee Kociela from Mendocino Farms stops by Good Day to make a bowl of curried couscous. The California sandwich and salad eatery is opening its first Dallas location behind the Crow Museum of Art.

1 box Israeli couscous or orzo(1#)
1 head cauliflower, florets broken into pieces
1 Tbs curry powder
1 Tbs turmeric
1 Tbs cumin, ground
1 Tbs coriander, ground
1/2 Tbs salt
1 tsp cayenne pepper
3 Tbs brown sugar
3 Tbs oil
2 small carrots, peeled, small dice
1 cup vegenaise (or mayonnaise)
1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped
1/2 lime, juiced
Cayenne, sugar, and salt to taste

  1. Cook couscous or orzo according to the instructions on the box. Rinse in cold water, drain well, put in a bowl and set aside.
  2. Heat oven to 450°F.  
  3. Put cauliflower florets in a bowl and toss with spices, salt, brown sugar, and oil.
  4. Spread out on a lined sheet tray and roast in the oven for about 10 minutes until cauliflower is browned around the edges but still crunchy.  
  5. Remove just the cauliflower and put in the bowl with the pasta.
  6. Put diced carrots on the same sheet tray and, using spatula, toss the carrots with the leftover spices and oil.  
  7. Roast carrots until brown around the edges but still crunchy, about 8 minutes. (If you find that the spices and oil got too burnt when roasting the cauliflower, just toss the carrots in the same proportion of new spices, salt, sugar, and oil.)
  8. Add to the pasta. Mix in vegenaise, cilantro, lime juice to the pasta, cauliflower and carrot mixture.  Adjust seasoning to desired consistency, flavor, and spice level.

Link: www.mendocinofarms.com/locations/downtown-dallas