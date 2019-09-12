Crêpes for Dinner

Step 1: Make the Batter

2 cup whole milk

2 each large egg

1.5 cup all-purpose white flour

2 tablespoon salted butter

In a mixing bowl, whisk egg and milk until fully incorporated. Add flour slowly while whisking until all flour is incorporated without lumps. Add melted butter and whisk until smooth consistency. Refrigerate batter for 30 minutes before use. The consistency should be much thinner than pancake mix.

Step 2: Make Your Bechamel Sauce

This is a wonderful base sauce that has many uses in your kitchen. Perfect start to macaroni & cheese or an alfredo sauce.

2 tablespoon salted butter

2 tablespoon all-purpose flour

2 cup whole milk

1 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

On low heat in a sauté pan, melt butter and whisk in flour. Simmer until lightly browned. Increase heat and add milk -whisk until smooth. Add salt and nutmeg.

Step 3: Build Your Crêpe

4 slices thinly sliced ham (or 4oz)

2 slices swiss Cheese

1/3 cup bechamel sauce

1 pinch chopped rosemary

1 dash salt & pepper

½ cup crêpe batter

In a sauté pan, heat your ham on medium heat until lightly browned. Add bechamel and cheese and continue to cook until hot. Season with rosemary and salt/pepper.

Now, begin making your crêpe. You can either purchase a crêpe pan and crepe rake or use the bottom of a large pancake skillet by flipping it over on your cooktop. Heat should be medium-low.

Pour ½ cup of batter and spin your crêpe rake over the batter so it is thin and round.

Once browned, gently flip the crêpe to begin cooking the other side. Once browned on both sides, fold the crêpe in half.

Place ham/cheese mix on one side of your folded crêpe, leaving room to fold it again into a quarter.

ENJOY!

