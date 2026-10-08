Creepy Halloween display in Oak Cliff attracts attention online and in person

The Brief A viral Halloween display in Oak Cliff is attracting attention both online and in person. The installation on the 1400 block of Lansford Avenue features 40 mannequins in hospital gowns starting at a bright light. Homeowner and artist Steven Novak is known for his elaborate displays.



A Halloween display in an Oak Cliff neighborhood is drawing crowds both along the street and across social media.

What we know:

The installation, on the 1400 block of Lansford Avenue, features 40 mannequins scattered across the front lawn.

As visitors walk past, some of the mannequins spin while others move. All of them stare toward a piercing light on the front porch.

A video showing the display now has over 3 million views on TikTok.

The backstory:

The display is the creation of homeowner and artist Steven Novak.

Novak has built a reputation in the neighborhood for his elaborate Halloween decorations.

For past Halloween displays, Novak featured a swinging headless mannequin.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What they're saying:

Novak spoke about how he decided on mannequins for the display:

"I draw a lot, so this popped into my head and I drew what it would look like with the lighting, and it looks so good. I knew I couldn't hire real people for an entire month, so I would have to purchase some mannequins."