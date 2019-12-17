Cranberry Key Lime Pie

Yield: 4 Pies

Water simmering in a large pot

3 Ib frozen Cranberries

2 Ib 4 oz Sugar, granulated

8 oz Water

1 Ib 2 oz Sugar, granulated

14 each Eggs

6 each Egg Yolks

1 TBSP Lemon Zest

5 TBSP Lime Zest

16 oz Lime Juice

1 tsp Kosher Salt

Cranberries, blended from above

9 oz Butter, softened

Bring first set of ingredients to a rapid boil and cook until cranberries split and are extremely soft.

In a Vitamix, blend on high until perfectly smooth, while cranberries are still hot.

Combine next set of ingredients in a large mixing bowl using a whisk. Once combined, temper in the puréed cranberry and whisk well to combine.

Place bowl of cranberry mix over simmering water and whisk, frequently wiping down sides, for 10-12 minutes until mixture has thickened.

Once thickened, remove from heat and whisk in softened butter.

Immediately add 1# 14oz to each pie shell. Work quickly it starts setting quick.

Set on a sheet tray, uncovered in walk in until completely set. Roughly 2 hours.

Remove from cooler and slice each tart into 6 equal pieces using a knife dipped hot water. Do Not cut with a wet knife.