Cranberry Key Lime Pie
Yield: 4 Pies
Water simmering in a large pot
3 Ib frozen Cranberries
2 Ib 4 oz Sugar, granulated
8 oz Water
1 Ib 2 oz Sugar, granulated
14 each Eggs
6 each Egg Yolks
1 TBSP Lemon Zest
5 TBSP Lime Zest
16 oz Lime Juice
1 tsp Kosher Salt
Cranberries, blended from above
9 oz Butter, softened
- Bring first set of ingredients to a rapid boil and cook until cranberries split and are extremely soft.
- In a Vitamix, blend on high until perfectly smooth, while cranberries are still hot.
- Combine next set of ingredients in a large mixing bowl using a whisk. Once combined, temper in the puréed cranberry and whisk well to combine.
- Place bowl of cranberry mix over simmering water and whisk, frequently wiping down sides, for 10-12 minutes until mixture has thickened.
- Once thickened, remove from heat and whisk in softened butter.
- Immediately add 1# 14oz to each pie shell. Work quickly it starts setting quick.
- Set on a sheet tray, uncovered in walk in until completely set. Roughly 2 hours.
- Remove from cooler and slice each tart into 6 equal pieces using a knife dipped hot water. Do Not cut with a wet knife.
- Plastic wrap each pie label date transfer back to parchment trays, until needed for service.
Graham Crust
2 cups Graham Cracker Dust
¼ lb Unsalted Butter melted
- Combine all into a mixing bowl.
- Line pie shell with mixture and bake at 350 for 10 minutes.
- Remove from oven and let cool at room temp until pie shell is at room temp. Approx.15 minutes.
