Cranberry Key Lime Pie

Chef Chase Montgomery from Ida Claire shares the recipe for a holiday pie. It's a cranberry key lime pie with a graham cracker crust.

Yield:  4 Pies

Water simmering in a large pot
3 Ib frozen Cranberries
 2 Ib 4 oz Sugar, granulated
8 oz Water
1 Ib 2 oz Sugar, granulated
14 each Eggs
6 each Egg Yolks
1 TBSP Lemon Zest
5 TBSP Lime Zest
16 oz Lime Juice
1 tsp Kosher Salt
Cranberries, blended from above 
9 oz Butter, softened

  1. Bring first set of ingredients to a rapid boil and cook until cranberries split and are extremely soft.
  2. In a Vitamix, blend on high until perfectly smooth, while cranberries are still hot.
  3. Combine next set of ingredients in a large mixing bowl using a whisk. Once combined, temper in the puréed cranberry and whisk well to combine. 
  4. Place bowl of cranberry mix over simmering water and whisk, frequently wiping down sides, for 10-12 minutes until mixture has thickened. 
  5. Once thickened, remove from heat and whisk in softened butter.
  6. Immediately add 1# 14oz to each pie shell. Work quickly it starts setting quick. 
  7. Set on a sheet tray, uncovered in walk in until completely set. Roughly 2 hours. 
  8. Remove from cooler and slice each tart into 6 equal pieces using a knife dipped hot water. Do Not cut with a wet knife. 
  9. Plastic wrap each pie label date transfer back to parchment trays, until needed for service. 

Graham Crust

2 cups Graham Cracker Dust
¼ lb Unsalted Butter melted

  1. Combine all into a mixing bowl. 
  2. Line pie shell with mixture and bake at 350 for 10 minutes. 
  3. Remove from oven and let cool at room temp until pie shell is at room temp. Approx.15 minutes.  

Link: ida-claire.com