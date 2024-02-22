Expand / Collapse search

Crab tostada recipe to celebrate National Margarita Day

Crab Tostada

Chef Rambo Saucedo shares a recipe from Cantina Laredo's "Tequila Dinner." It's part of an elite dinning event and a perfect pairing for National Margarita Day.

DALLAS - Happy National Margarita Day!

Chef Rambo Saucedo from Cantina Laredo stopped by the Good Day kitchen to make a crab tostada with mango, bell pepper, jalapeño, poblano pepper, tequila and lime juice.

It's a perfect starter to enjoy with a classic margarita.

Tostada de Jaiva (Crab Tostada)

¼ cup each of mango, red bell pepper, jalapeno, and poblano pepper
1 cup of fresh diced tomato
3 tablespoons of chopped cilantro. 
½ cup of fresh lime juice 
1 tablespoon blanco tequila
1 tablespoon of kosher salt 
1 teaspoon of fresh cracked black pepper 
1 tablespoon of olive oil 
8 ounces of lump crab meat 
1 crispy tostada shell

Dice ¼ cup each of mango, red bell pepper, jalapeno, and poblano pepper. Add to a 1 qt mixing bowl.  

Add 1 cup of fresh diced tomato and 3 tablespoons of chopped cilantro. 

Squeeze in ½ cup of fresh lime juice.

Add 1 tablespoon of your favorite blanco tequila. 

Season the mixture with a generous tablespoon of kosher salt and 1 teaspoon of fresh cracked black pepper.

Drizzle 1 tablespoon of olive oil over the mixture and gently combine all the ingredients. 

Gently fold in 8 ounces of lump crab meat to the mixture. 

Let the salad marinate at least 10 minutes and up to 30 minutes. 

Spoon ½ cup of the salad on top of a crispy tostada shell. 

Top with fresh diced cilantro and more fresh, chopped cilantro. 

LINK: www.cantinalaredo.com