Crab tostada recipe to celebrate National Margarita Day
DALLAS - Happy National Margarita Day!
Chef Rambo Saucedo from Cantina Laredo stopped by the Good Day kitchen to make a crab tostada with mango, bell pepper, jalapeño, poblano pepper, tequila and lime juice.
It's a perfect starter to enjoy with a classic margarita.
Tostada de Jaiva (Crab Tostada)
¼ cup each of mango, red bell pepper, jalapeno, and poblano pepper
1 cup of fresh diced tomato
3 tablespoons of chopped cilantro.
½ cup of fresh lime juice
1 tablespoon blanco tequila
1 tablespoon of kosher salt
1 teaspoon of fresh cracked black pepper
1 tablespoon of olive oil
8 ounces of lump crab meat
1 crispy tostada shell
Dice ¼ cup each of mango, red bell pepper, jalapeno, and poblano pepper. Add to a 1 qt mixing bowl.
Add 1 cup of fresh diced tomato and 3 tablespoons of chopped cilantro.
Squeeze in ½ cup of fresh lime juice.
Add 1 tablespoon of your favorite blanco tequila.
Season the mixture with a generous tablespoon of kosher salt and 1 teaspoon of fresh cracked black pepper.
Drizzle 1 tablespoon of olive oil over the mixture and gently combine all the ingredients.
Gently fold in 8 ounces of lump crab meat to the mixture.
Let the salad marinate at least 10 minutes and up to 30 minutes.
Spoon ½ cup of the salad on top of a crispy tostada shell.
Top with fresh diced cilantro and more fresh, chopped cilantro.
LINK: www.cantinalaredo.com