Crab tostada recipe to celebrate National Margarita Day

Happy National Margarita Day!

Chef Rambo Saucedo from Cantina Laredo stopped by the Good Day kitchen to make a crab tostada with mango, bell pepper, jalapeño, poblano pepper, tequila and lime juice.

It's a perfect starter to enjoy with a classic margarita.

Tostada de Jaiva (Crab Tostada)

¼ cup each of mango, red bell pepper, jalapeno, and poblano pepper

1 cup of fresh diced tomato

3 tablespoons of chopped cilantro.

½ cup of fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon blanco tequila

1 tablespoon of kosher salt

1 teaspoon of fresh cracked black pepper

1 tablespoon of olive oil

8 ounces of lump crab meat

1 crispy tostada shell

Dice ¼ cup each of mango, red bell pepper, jalapeno, and poblano pepper. Add to a 1 qt mixing bowl.

Add 1 cup of fresh diced tomato and 3 tablespoons of chopped cilantro.

Squeeze in ½ cup of fresh lime juice.

Add 1 tablespoon of your favorite blanco tequila.

Season the mixture with a generous tablespoon of kosher salt and 1 teaspoon of fresh cracked black pepper.

Drizzle 1 tablespoon of olive oil over the mixture and gently combine all the ingredients.

Gently fold in 8 ounces of lump crab meat to the mixture.

Let the salad marinate at least 10 minutes and up to 30 minutes.

Spoon ½ cup of the salad on top of a crispy tostada shell.

Top with fresh diced cilantro and more fresh, chopped cilantro.

