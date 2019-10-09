Cornflake Chicken Tacos
Breaded Chicken
6 strips Chicken Tenderloins
2 Eggs (beaten)
2 cups Cornflakes
1 tbsp Red Pepper Flakes
1 tbsp Sugar
1 tbsp Sesame Seeds
TT Salt
TT Pepper
Mango Aioli
1 Mango (peeled, pitted and diced)
½ cup Mayonnaise
2 tsp Roasted Garlic
2 tbsp Minced Jalapeño
¼ cup Cilantro
1 tsp Salt
1 tsp Pepper
Mango Pico de Gallo
1 Tomato
1 Jalapeño
2 Mangos
½ Medium Red Onion
½ cup Cilantro (roughly chopped)
½ cup Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice
½ tsp Salt
Taco
6 Corn Tortillas
½ cup Coleslaw
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees and prepare a pan sheet for baking.
- Combine dry ingredients of cornflakes, red pepper flakes, sugar, sesame seeds and a dash of salt. Mix together in a closed bag and crush ingredients into smaller pieces.
- Season chicken tenderloins with salt & pepper to taste. Dip seasoned chicken in eggs, then dip in cornflakes mix (both sides). Set on baking sheet.
- Bake chicken for 30 minutes, or until fully cooked.
- 5While chicken is baking, combine mango, mayonnaise, roasted garlic, minced jalapeño, cilantro, salt & pepper in a mixing bowl to make the Mango Aioli. Set aside.
- Next, for the Mango Pico de Gallo, dice tomato, jalapeño, mangos and red onion into small pieces and combine in a bowl. Add roughly chopped cilantro and mixed lime juice. Mix together till just combined. Add salt to taste.
- Place coleslaw on the corn tortillas and set breaded chicken on top. Then, top with Mango Aioli and Mango Pico de Gallo.