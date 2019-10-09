Cornflake Chicken Tacos

6 strips Chicken Tenderloins

2 Eggs (beaten)

2 cups Cornflakes

1 tbsp Red Pepper Flakes

1 tbsp Sugar

1 tbsp Sesame Seeds

TT Salt

TT Pepper

1 Mango (peeled, pitted and diced)

½ cup Mayonnaise

2 tsp Roasted Garlic

2 tbsp Minced Jalapeño

¼ cup Cilantro

1 tsp Salt

1 tsp Pepper

1 Tomato

1 Jalapeño

2 Mangos

½ Medium Red Onion

½ cup Cilantro (roughly chopped)

½ cup Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice

½ tsp Salt

6 Corn Tortillas

½ cup Coleslaw

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and prepare a pan sheet for baking.

Combine dry ingredients of cornflakes, red pepper flakes, sugar, sesame seeds and a dash of salt. Mix together in a closed bag and crush ingredients into smaller pieces.

Season chicken tenderloins with salt & pepper to taste. Dip seasoned chicken in eggs, then dip in cornflakes mix (both sides). Set on baking sheet.

Bake chicken for 30 minutes, or until fully cooked.

5While chicken is baking, combine mango, mayonnaise, roasted garlic, minced jalapeño, cilantro, salt & pepper in a mixing bowl to make the Mango Aioli. Set aside.

Next, for the Mango Pico de Gallo, dice tomato, jalapeño, mangos and red onion into small pieces and combine in a bowl. Add roughly chopped cilantro and mixed lime juice. Mix together till just combined. Add salt to taste.