Cornflake Chicken Tacos

Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

Let's make it Taco Wednesday with a recipe for crispy Cornflake chicken tacos from 77 Degrees chef Jeremy Aranguren.

Breaded Chicken

6 strips Chicken Tenderloins
2 Eggs (beaten)
2 cups Cornflakes
1 tbsp Red Pepper Flakes
1 tbsp Sugar
1 tbsp Sesame Seeds
TT Salt
TT Pepper

Mango Aioli

1 Mango (peeled, pitted and diced)
½ cup Mayonnaise
2 tsp Roasted Garlic
2 tbsp Minced Jalapeño 
¼ cup Cilantro
1 tsp Salt
1 tsp Pepper

Mango Pico de Gallo

1 Tomato
1 Jalapeño
2 Mangos 
½ Medium Red Onion
½ cup  Cilantro (roughly chopped)
½ cup Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice
½ tsp Salt

Taco

6  Corn Tortillas
½ cup Coleslaw

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and prepare a pan sheet for baking.
  2. Combine dry ingredients of cornflakes, red pepper flakes, sugar, sesame seeds and a dash of salt. Mix together in a closed bag and crush ingredients into smaller pieces. 
  3. Season chicken tenderloins with salt & pepper to taste. Dip seasoned chicken in eggs, then dip in cornflakes mix (both sides). Set on baking sheet.
  4. Bake chicken for 30 minutes, or until fully cooked. 
  5. 5While chicken is baking, combine mango, mayonnaise, roasted garlic, minced jalapeño, cilantro, salt & pepper in a mixing bowl to make the Mango Aioli. Set aside. 
  6. Next, for the Mango Pico de Gallo, dice tomato, jalapeño, mangos and red onion into small pieces and combine in a bowl. Add roughly chopped cilantro and mixed lime juice. Mix together till just combined. Add salt to taste.
  7. Place coleslaw on the corn tortillas and set breaded chicken on top. Then, top with Mango Aioli and Mango Pico de Gallo.   