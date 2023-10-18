Consumer Confidential: Celebrating Steve Noviello's 20 years at FOX

Consumer reporter Steve Noviello is marking a major milestone. He’s celebrating 20 years at FOX.

It’s been two decades of advocating for viewers, reviewing products, and saving you money.

"Let me say, first of all, it has been an absolute pleasure and certainly not done alone. At the center of it all has been the hundreds and hundreds of people who have invited me into their homes and who have trusted me to tell their stories over the years," Steve said.

But it’s confession time. Steve said you’ve only seen part of each story.

In this Consumer Confidential series, Steve sits down with photojournalist Raul Cantu to watch and provide commentary on some of their favorite pieces together.

They share the stories behind the stories from the past 20 years.

It’s content you’ll see exclusively on FOX. Watch one or watch them all. You may learn something as Steve lets you in behind the scenes.

WATCH NOW: Consumer Confidential