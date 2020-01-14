Chopped Kale Salad

Mix all ingredients and dressing into a bowl until lettuce and all ingredients are coated evenly with dressing. Mount greens into a bowl and garnish with grated hard-boiled eggs, Parmesan, and toasted sliced almonds.

To toast almonds, toss with a dash of olive oil and salt. Mix well then place on sheet tray and toast at 350 degrees for 8 minutes. Take it out of the oven and let cool for 6 minutes before tossed into the salad.