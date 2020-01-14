Chopped Kale Salad
*Remove the center of leaves of kale and chop it to fork size pieces. Make sure to clean thoroughly and dry the kale before use.
4 oz chopped Kale
1/2 oz finely diced Red onion
1 1/2 oz chopped cooked bacon
1 oz shaved carrots
2 oz grated hard boiled eggs
1/2 oz Parmesan
1/2 oz toasted sliced almonds
3 oz honey mustard dressing (recipe below)
- Mix all ingredients and dressing into a bowl until lettuce and all ingredients are coated evenly with dressing. Mount greens into a bowl and garnish with grated hard-boiled eggs, Parmesan, and toasted sliced almonds.
- To toast almonds, toss with a dash of olive oil and salt. Mix well then place on sheet tray and toast at 350 degrees for 8 minutes. Take it out of the oven and let cool for 6 minutes before tossed into the salad.
Honey Mustard Dressing
2 cups of mayo
3/4 cups of mustard
2 cups of honey
1/4 cup of apple cider vinegar
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- Blend all ingredients together until smooth and oil vinegar has emulsified.
