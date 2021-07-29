Chicken and Herbed Dumplings

10.5 oz can cream of chicken soup

10.5 oz cream of celery soup

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

4 cups chicken broth

Combine all ingredients and bring to simmer.

While simmering, prepare dumplings.

2 eggs

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 tablespoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon poultry seasoning

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup chicken broth

Stir all those ingredients together and slowly stir in 2 cups all purpose flour.

Spoon the dumplings into the broth.

Simmer for 30 minutes and then add leftover smoked chicken and simmer another 15 minutes.

Add optional frozen vegetables.

