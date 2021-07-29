Chicken and Herbed Dumplings
10.5 oz can cream of chicken soup
10.5 oz cream of celery soup
1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon poultry seasoning
4 cups chicken broth
Combine all ingredients and bring to simmer.
While simmering, prepare dumplings.
2 eggs
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 tablespoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/8 teaspoon poultry seasoning
1/2 cup water
1/2 cup chicken broth
Stir all those ingredients together and slowly stir in 2 cups all purpose flour.
Spoon the dumplings into the broth.
Simmer for 30 minutes and then add leftover smoked chicken and simmer another 15 minutes.
Add optional frozen vegetables.
