Celebrate National Cheesecake Day with this Cheesecake Factory recipe

Happy National Cheesecake Day!

Mike Kelley, the general manager of the Cheesecake Factory in Stonebriar, visited Good Day to celebrate with triple berry cheesecake trifles.

They're made from the restaurant's newest flavor, featuring cheesecake layered with vanilla cake, three kinds of berries, and citrus.

Triple Berry Cheesecake Trifles

1 Pound Cake (see recipe below or use your favorite)

Macerated Berries (see recipe below) - as needed

Fresh Whipped Cream - as needed

1 Slice Original Cheesecake, deeply chilled

Mint sprigs - optional

Pound Cake

3 Tbsp Whole Milk, at room temperature

3 Large Eggs, at room temperature

1 ½ tsp Vanilla Extract

1 cup Cake Flour, sifted

¾ cup Superfine Sugar

¾ tsp Baking Powder

¼ tsp Salt

13 Tbsp Unsalted Butter, softened

Macerated Berries

1 lb. Fresh Strawberries

3 oz. Fresh Blueberries

3 oz. Fresh Raspberries

2 Tbsp Granulated Sugar

Allow Pound Cake to completely cool to room temperature.

Slice Pound Cake into ¾" to 1" slices. Cut slices into cubes.

Place a single layer of cubed Pound Cake at the bottom of a clear, footed individual dessert bowl or tall wine glass.

Add a spoonful of juice from the Macerated Berries on top of the layer of cubed Pound Cake to add moisture.

Add a spoonful of Macerated Berries on top of the moistened Pound Cake.

Add a large dollop of Whipped Cream on top of the layer of Berries. Chef’s Tip: For an enhanced presentation, pipe whipped cream from a piping bag to keep the edges of the glass clean.

Cut Slice of Original Cheesecake into ¾" to 1" cubes.

Place a single layer of cubed Cheesecake on top of the layer of Whipped Cream.

Add a spoonful of Macerated Berries on top of the layer of Cheesecake.

Add a large dollop of Whipped Cream on top of the layer of Berries.

Crumble a cube of Pound Cake over the top of the layer of Whipped Cream. Add a couple berries and cube of Cheesecake as garnish.

Optional: Finish with a sprig of Mint.

Repeat above steps for remaining servings.

Serve immediately or keep refrigerated until ready to serve.

Pound Cake

Preheat oven to 350°F with the shelf arranged so the loaf pan will sit in the middle of the oven.

Prepare Pan: Grease a 8.5 x 4" loaf pan with Unsalted Butter, then dust with Cake Flour, knocking out excess (See Note 2).

Whisk Wet Ingredients: In a medium bowl, lightly whisk together the Milk, Eggs and Vanilla. Set aside.

Whisk Dry Ingredients: Place the Flour, Sugar, Baking Powder and Salt in a large bowl or stand mixer. Beat for 30 seconds on Speed 1 using an electric beater or the stand mixer.

Add Butter and Half Egg Mix: Add the softened Butter and 1/2 of the Egg Mixture. Beat on Speed 1 until incorporated (about 30 - 40 secs) - it will become a thick batter. Increase to Speed 7 and continue to beat for 1 minute.

Add half of remaining Egg Mix: Scrape down the bowl. Add half the remaining Egg Mixture (i.e. 1/4 of the original total) and beat 20 seconds on Speed 7.

Add remaining Egg Mix: Scrape down the sides again. Add all the remaining Egg Mixture (i.e.1/4 of the original total) and beat 20 seconds.

Fill pan: Scrape batter into the prepared loaf pan and smooth the top.First bake (30 min): Bake for 30 minutes until top begins to split slightly.

Cut split (optional): Working quickly, open the oven (do not take pan out) and make a light cut with a small, sharp knife along the split (6") to help the split to open up nicely. Work fast - do not leave oven open for long or the cake will collapse.

Second bake (20 min): Bake another 20-25 minutes until a skewer inserted in the center comes out clean. If the cake is getting dark, you can cover it with a loose sheet of foil towards the end of the bake time.

Cool: Cool in the pan for 10 minutes then turn out onto a wire rack to cool completely.

Macerated Berries

Wash fruit

Hull and thinly slice Strawberries.

Place Blueberries, Raspberries and sliced Strawberries in a bowl and sprinkle with Sugar. Stir to evenly coat Berries with the Sugar.

Cover bowl with plastic wrap and place in refrigerator for at least an hour or up to overnight. (The longer the Berries macerate, the more juice will form.)

Pound Cake Recipe Notes

Eggs at room temperature - The eggs need to be at room temperature and not fridge-cold, to ensure they incorporate properly into the batter and aerate properly when beaten.

Cake flour -This flour works considerably better for pound cake than using plain/all-purpose flour. It rises better and has a more tender crumb.

Measuring Cake Flour - Sift flour into a large bowl first, then scoop out a cup of flour. Level it using the back of a butter knife. This is the most accurate way to measure flour using cups instead of weighing it.

Butter - Don't let the butter get too soft. This is a common error with cakes that call for butter to be creamed. Target 64°F for the butter. This is soft enough to be whipped, but you should not be left with a thick, shiny slick of grease on your finger when you poke it. If you get greasy fingers, this means the butter is too soft. The cake will not be as fluffy as intended, or the batter might split and be greasy.

