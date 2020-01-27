Candied Truffle Corn

SERVINGS for 3-5 people

4 ears of corn

16 oz Cherry/sweet tomatoes

2 green onions

1 tbsp Parmesan Cheese

1 tsp Parsley

1/4 cup of Truffle Oil Blend (a blend of truffle and olive oil, or can use truffle oil, which is more expensive)

1 tbsp truffle butter

1 tsp table salt

1 tbsp Coarse Sea Salt

Candied Tomatoes

Cut the tomatoes in half and toss lightly in olive oil Place bottom down in the pan and sprinkle with parsley. Season with salt. Bake in the oven on 250 degrees and increase by 50 degrees for 90 minutes ending at 350. Then let cool.

Corn

Place in oven at 350 degrees with husk on. Roast for 30 minutes or until soft Shuck the corn Thin layer of truffle oil blend in a skillet/pan Add corn and saute for 30 secs Add truffle butter blend and saute for another 30 secs Toss in candied tomatoes Plate, garnish with green onions/chives, parmesan cheese and sprinkle coarse sea salt

Link: platepulse.com