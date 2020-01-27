Candied Truffle Corn
SERVINGS for 3-5 people
4 ears of corn
16 oz Cherry/sweet tomatoes
2 green onions
1 tbsp Parmesan Cheese
1 tsp Parsley
1/4 cup of Truffle Oil Blend (a blend of truffle and olive oil, or can use truffle oil, which is more expensive)
1 tbsp truffle butter
1 tsp table salt
1 tbsp Coarse Sea Salt
Candied Tomatoes
- Cut the tomatoes in half and toss lightly in olive oil
- Place bottom down in the pan and sprinkle with parsley. Season with salt.
- Bake in the oven on 250 degrees and increase by 50 degrees for 90 minutes ending at 350. Then let cool.
Corn
- Place in oven at 350 degrees with husk on. Roast for 30 minutes or until soft
- Shuck the corn
- Thin layer of truffle oil blend in a skillet/pan
- Add corn and saute for 30 secs
- Add truffle butter blend and saute for another 30 secs
- Toss in candied tomatoes
- Plate, garnish with green onions/chives, parmesan cheese and sprinkle coarse sea salt
Link: platepulse.com