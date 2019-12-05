Butter Noodles

Around 2 cups of flour

2 eggs

Pinch of Salt

A little oil

1 tbsp Butter

.5 oz Parmesan

Pinch Salt

Pinch Pepper

Pinch Chopped Parsley

Start by cracking the eggs into a mixing bowl, add a pinch of salt, and a little oil. Slowly start to add flour into the bowl and continue to mix and pull until you have dough.

Knead the dough until it becomes soft and malleable. You can add water here and there if you need to. When you pinch the dough, it should not fold. You want the dough to be the perfect combination of moist and dry.

Separate the dough into paper-thin noodles. They should be as thin as a piece of construction paper.

Add the noodles to boiling water and boil for around 5-7 minutes, depending on the thickness.

Once the noodles are cooked and the water is strained, add 1 tbsp butter at room temperature to the noodles, and it will melt due to the noodles heat.