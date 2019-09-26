Buffalo Sauce

1 cup of Franks Red Hot

1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

8 tbs unsalted butter

In a saucepan over medium heat, combine the hot sauce, butter, Worcestershire sauce, salt and garlic powder. Whisk often as the butter melts and allow the mixture to come to a simmer.

Once the sauce comes to a simmer, remove the pan from the heat. Allow the sauce to cool slightly.

The sauce will thicken as it cools. Whisk the sauce before serving over wings, shrimp or as a dipping sauce.

Refrigerate any leftovers. As you refrigerate the mixture, some of the butter may separate and harden. Simply reheat the mixture on the stovetop or microwave to make the sauce smooth again.