Buffalo Chicken Cheese Dip

Published 
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

Let's tailgate with a recipe from Jim Dunleavy at Eatzi's Market &amp; Bakery. He's making buffalo chicken cheese dip.

Makes approx. 1 lb.

1 cup cream cheese
1/3 cup ranch dressing
3 tbsp. hot sauce
1 bulb garlic minced
3 bulb green onions minced
1/4 lb. whole roasted chicken shredded
2 tbsp. cheddar cheese shredded

  1. Allow cream cheese to come to room temperature
  2. Combine all ingredients, except chicken and cheddar cheese, in a food
  3. processor
  4. Puree until smooth
  5. Transfer to a casserole dish, or crockpot, and fold in chicken
  6. Top with cheddar cheese
  7. Heat in a 325-degree oven for 25-30 minutes or on low to medium heat in a crockpot for 1 hour
  8. Serve with tortilla chips, bread or crackers 

LINK: eatzis.com