Buffalo Chicken Cheese Dip

Makes approx. 1 lb.

1 cup cream cheese

1/3 cup ranch dressing

3 tbsp. hot sauce

1 bulb garlic minced

3 bulb green onions minced

1/4 lb. whole roasted chicken shredded

2 tbsp. cheddar cheese shredded

Allow cream cheese to come to room temperature

Combine all ingredients, except chicken and cheddar cheese, in a food

processor

Puree until smooth

Transfer to a casserole dish, or crockpot, and fold in chicken

Top with cheddar cheese

Heat in a 325-degree oven for 25-30 minutes or on low to medium heat in a crockpot for 1 hour