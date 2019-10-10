Buffalo Chicken Cheese Dip
Makes approx. 1 lb.
1 cup cream cheese
1/3 cup ranch dressing
3 tbsp. hot sauce
1 bulb garlic minced
3 bulb green onions minced
1/4 lb. whole roasted chicken shredded
2 tbsp. cheddar cheese shredded
- Allow cream cheese to come to room temperature
- Combine all ingredients, except chicken and cheddar cheese, in a food
- processor
- Puree until smooth
- Transfer to a casserole dish, or crockpot, and fold in chicken
- Top with cheddar cheese
- Heat in a 325-degree oven for 25-30 minutes or on low to medium heat in a crockpot for 1 hour
- Serve with tortilla chips, bread or crackers
