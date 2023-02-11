Broiled Lobster Tail



Broiled Cold Water Lobster Tails by III Forks

Yield: 2 tails

2 each Fresh 8oz Cold Water Lobster Tails, Canadian

2 Tbsp Clarified Butter

As Needed Paprika

Fresh Lemon Wedges

Clarified Butter for service

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F of convection heat. On a clean cutting board, place both lobster tails facing up with the tail feathers away from you. With kitchen shears, cut the shell down the center, full length of the tail from the main body to the tail feathers. Pull the meat out of the shell, dislodging the meat held in the shell on the underside. With a cook’s knife cut the tail meat three times, ¼ inch deep from the top, the full length of the body to the tail. This will allow the tail meat to spread over the shell while cooking. Place the tails on a sheet pan. Fan out the tail feathers for balance. Drizzle both tails with clarified butter, sprinkle with Paprika, pour 2 oz of water in the pan and place in the preheated oven for 8 minutes. A good rule of thumb is one minute of cook time for every ounce. Check for the firmness and serve immediately when done with drawn clarified butter.



Clarified Butter

Yield: 4 ounces

1 pound Unsalted B

utter

Place the butter in a small saucepan over low heat. Melt the butter slowly without stirring for 6 minutes. Remove from the heat and let it stand for 5 minutes. Skim the foam off the top with a cook’s spoon. By now, the milk solids have separated and have sunk to the bottom of the pan. Carefully pour the clear yellow liquid off the top leaving the milky residue behind. This is the rich pure butter fat we are looking for. Keep warm till service.

