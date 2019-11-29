Expand / Collapse search

Broccoli Salad

Broccoli Salad 
from Hutchins BBQ 

1 bunch broccoli, chopped florets, peeled and chopped stalk
1 purple onion, chopped
1 lb. hickory bacon, fried crisp, drained and crumbled*
1 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup sugar
1/8 cup vinegar
1/2 lb. American cheese, cubed
 
Mix broccoli, onion and bacon. Refrigerate overnight. Mix mayonnaise, sugar, and vinegar together. Refrigerate overnight. Stir together mayonnaise mixture with broccoli mixture. Two hours before serving add cheese cubes.  
*Cooking tip: you can cut bacon into 1-inch thick strips with kitchen scissors before frying.