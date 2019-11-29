article

Broccoli Salad

from Hutchins BBQ

1 bunch broccoli, chopped florets, peeled and chopped stalk

1 purple onion, chopped

1 lb. hickory bacon, fried crisp, drained and crumbled*

1 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sugar

1/8 cup vinegar

1/2 lb. American cheese, cubed



Mix broccoli, onion and bacon. Refrigerate overnight. Mix mayonnaise, sugar, and vinegar together. Refrigerate overnight. Stir together mayonnaise mixture with broccoli mixture. Two hours before serving add cheese cubes.

*Cooking tip: you can cut bacon into 1-inch thick strips with kitchen scissors before frying.