Blueberry Pancakes

Beat egg whites until fluffy, add all liquids and whip on medium for 1 minute, and all dry ingredients slowly and mix for 1 minute. Do not over mix.

Once your pan is hot, add the desired amount of mix for your pancake size. Add blueberries, try not to have them on top of each other. Once batter is forming bubbles and bottom is golden brown flip pancake, ensure the batter is cooked before you remove from heat. This could take 6-8 minutes of total cooking time.