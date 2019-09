The city of Irving is honoring the late Dallas radio host Kidd Kraddick on what would have been his 60th birthday.

Irving's Mayor Rick Stopfer has deemed Aug. 22 Honorary Kidd Kraddick Day.

Kidd's foundation, Kidd's Kids, is teaming up with Carter BloodCare for its first "Celebration of Life" blood drive at the Toyota Music Factory.

Kidd died suddenly of heart disease six years ago.