Better Burger

3/4 cup red bell peppers, small diced

3/4 cup red onion, peeled and chopped

3 tablespoons peeled garlic cloves, minced

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 pounds ground turkey

2 pounds 90/10 ground beef

1 cup scallions, chopped

1 cup tomatoes, diced

2 tablespoon oregano leaves, minced

1 1/2 tablespoons red chili flakes, chopped

salt and pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 350.

In a large saucepan, quickly sauté the peppers, onions and garlic in olive oil, 2-3 minutes. Place the rest of the ingredients in a glass mixing bowl. Add the cooked vegetables to the bowl and mix thoroughly. Season with salt and pepper.

Cook a small half ounce patty of mix in sauté pan and taste. Adjust seasoning if needed before shaping the patios all of it into 5oz round compact disk Sear each ball in medium-high sauté pan until each is lightly browned top and bottom.

Place each one onto a wax paper-lined sheet pan and cook in the oven for 8-10min. Or until cook through. 165 internal temperature.