BBQ Pork Sliders with Gold BBQ Sauce

Published  June 1, 2024 8:02am CDT
Recipes
Punch Bowl Social stopped by the Good Day Studio to show us how to make its Gold BBQ Sauce.

June 1 is International Tabletop Day, a day to celebrate tabletop gaming.

Punch Bowl Social stopped by Good Day to make some of its BBQ Pork Sliders which are great for eating while you game.

More on Punch Bowl Social here: www.punchbowlsocial.com

Gold BBQ Sauce

Makes 2 ½ cups

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup yellow mustard
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup cider vinegar
  • 1/4 cup ketchup
  • 2 tbs Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 Tbs hot sauce
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1/2 tsp cayenne
  • 1/2 tsp kosher salt

Directions

  1. Combine all ingredients in a small sauce pot.
  2. Whisk to incorporate.
  3. Bring to a simmer over medium heat for 10 minutes.
  4. Remove from heat, cool and serve  