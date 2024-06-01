BBQ Pork Sliders with Gold BBQ Sauce
June 1 is International Tabletop Day, a day to celebrate tabletop gaming.
Punch Bowl Social stopped by Good Day to make some of its BBQ Pork Sliders which are great for eating while you game.
More on Punch Bowl Social here: www.punchbowlsocial.com
Gold BBQ Sauce
Makes 2 ½ cups
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup yellow mustard
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup cider vinegar
- 1/4 cup ketchup
- 2 tbs Worcestershire sauce
- 2 Tbs hot sauce
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp cayenne
- 1/2 tsp kosher salt
Directions
- Combine all ingredients in a small sauce pot.
- Whisk to incorporate.
- Bring to a simmer over medium heat for 10 minutes.
- Remove from heat, cool and serve