BBQ Flatbreads

This is a recipe that can utilize leftovers from the smoker, tailgates, cookouts, or the back yard grill. These flatbreads are excellent as a main course or can be cooked quickly for an after school snack. As there are dozens of combinations using the above below, we recommend getting the entire family involved to make different flavor profiles.

6"x10" flatbread

Beef Brisket, Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken or Sausage

Your favorite BarBQ Sauce (slightly sweet and smokey works well)

Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

Purple Onion Slivers

Heirloom Tomatoes

Sliced Jalapenos

Sliced Mushrooms

Ranch Dressing

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Add 1/4 cup of BarBQ sauce to flatbread and spread. Sprinkle 1/2 cup Mozzarella Cheese on top of the flatbread. Add 4 oz of your choice of meat. Add desired vegetable toppings. Place flatbread directly on the oven rack. Heat on 425 degrees for approximately 5 minutes. Drizzle Ranch dressing across flatbread when removed from oven. Slice and Share!

