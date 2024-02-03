Crown Block Basque Cheesecake



• Paddle cream cheese until smooth.

• Scrape down sides and bottom of bowl. add sugar and paddle. scrape down sides and bottom of bowl.

• Add eggs one at a time. scrape down sides and bottom of bowl after every egg.

• Stream in heavy cream while mixing.

• Add in flour. scrape down sides and bottom of bowl.

• Pour into parchment lined pan.

• Bake at 360f for 1hr and 45 minutes.

• Turn off oven and leave cheesecake inside for 15 minutes.

• Leave at room temp till cool. leave in fridge overnight to cut next day

Notes from Pastry Chef:

• Reminder to use room temperature ingredients

The biggest risk factor for a cracked cheesecake is a drastic change in temperature. So, make sure your cream cheese and other ingredients are room temperature when you mix the filling. Once the cheesecake is in the oven, avoid the temptation of opening the door—just one peek could let the heat and steam escape.

• Mix on Low

When swirling the cheesecake batter in your mixer, use medium to low speed to prevent excess air from getting whipped into the batter. The more air bubbles, the more likely the cheesecake is to crack.

Using a food processor for the cheesecake batter is actually better than using your mixer; the blades cut air out of the mixture rather than whip air into it.

• Cool It Slow

Cheesecakes require a gradual cool down, so once your dessert is finished baking, turn off the oven and let the cheesecake rest there for 15 minutes. Afterward, prop the oven door open with a wooden spoon, and allow the cheesecake to continue cooling for another 30 minutes.

