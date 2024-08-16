Baby arugula & heirloom tomato salad recipe from III Forks
DALLAS - Chef Chris Vogeli from III Forks visited Good Day to promote the upcoming Panhandle to Table Dinners.
Each seat for the five-course meal raises $400 to support families affected by the West Texas wildfires.
The menu features smoked quail, pan-seared gulf shrimp with corn and poblano, a baby arugula and heirloom tomato salad, ribeye with jalapeno Bearnaise, and a lavender-infused Texas peach tart.
Baby Arugula & Heirloom Tomato Salad With Texas Goat Cheese & Pecan Vinaigrette
Pecan Vinaigrette
Yield: 12oz
1 cup Canola Oil
1/3 cup White Balsamic Vinegar
1/2 cup toasted Pecan Pieces
1 md Shallot, rough chopped
2 cloves Garlic
3/4 tsp Kosher Salt
1/4 tsp Black Pepper, table grind
2 Tblsp Honey
1/2 tsp fresh Tarragon
Place all the ingredients together into a blender cup. Blend till smooth, but do not over-blend.\
More than enough for several servings, keep in the refrigerator till using again.
Baby Arugula & Heirloom Tomato Salad
Serves: 4
5 oz container Baby Arugula
10 oz container mixed Heirloom Grape Tomatoes, cut in ½
2 oz fancy Pecan Halves, toasted
½ cup Pecan Vinaigrette
4 oz Local Goat Cheese
In a large mixing bowl, combine the first 4 ingredients. Toss them together well.
Arrange onto 4 salad plates, disbursing all the ingredients evenly.
Finish with crumbling the local goat cheese on top of each and serve.
LINK: www.3Forks.com/Events