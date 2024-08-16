Expand / Collapse search

Baby arugula & heirloom tomato salad recipe from III Forks

Published  August 16, 2024 10:27am CDT
Baby Arugula & Heirloom Tomato Salad

The chef visiting the Good Day kitchen today gives us a sneak peek at what's on the menu for an upcoming five-course dinner to raise money for the victims of the West Texas wildfires.

DALLAS - Chef Chris Vogeli from III Forks visited Good Day to promote the upcoming Panhandle to Table Dinners.

Each seat for the five-course meal raises $400 to support families affected by the West Texas wildfires.

The menu features smoked quail, pan-seared gulf shrimp with corn and poblano, a baby arugula and heirloom tomato salad, ribeye with jalapeno Bearnaise, and a lavender-infused Texas peach tart.

Baby Arugula & Heirloom Tomato Salad With Texas Goat Cheese & Pecan Vinaigrette

Pecan Vinaigrette

Yield: 12oz

1 cup Canola Oil
1/3 cup White Balsamic Vinegar
1/2 cup toasted Pecan Pieces
1 md Shallot, rough chopped
2 cloves Garlic
3/4 tsp Kosher Salt
1/4 tsp Black Pepper, table grind
2 Tblsp Honey
1/2 tsp fresh Tarragon

Place all the ingredients together into a blender cup.  Blend till smooth, but do not over-blend.\

More than enough for several servings, keep in the refrigerator till using again.

Baby Arugula & Heirloom Tomato Salad

Serves: 4

5 oz container Baby Arugula
10 oz container mixed Heirloom Grape Tomatoes, cut in ½ 
2 oz fancy Pecan Halves, toasted
½ cup Pecan Vinaigrette
4 oz Local Goat Cheese

In a large mixing bowl, combine the first 4 ingredients.  Toss them together well.  

Arrange onto 4 salad plates, disbursing all the ingredients evenly.  

Finish with crumbling the local goat cheese on top of each and serve.

LINK: www.3Forks.com/Events