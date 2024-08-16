Baby arugula & heirloom tomato salad recipe from III Forks

Chef Chris Vogeli from III Forks visited Good Day to promote the upcoming Panhandle to Table Dinners.

Each seat for the five-course meal raises $400 to support families affected by the West Texas wildfires.

The menu features smoked quail, pan-seared gulf shrimp with corn and poblano, a baby arugula and heirloom tomato salad, ribeye with jalapeno Bearnaise, and a lavender-infused Texas peach tart.

Baby Arugula & Heirloom Tomato Salad With Texas Goat Cheese & Pecan Vinaigrette

Pecan Vinaigrette

Yield: 12oz

1 cup Canola Oil

1/3 cup White Balsamic Vinegar

1/2 cup toasted Pecan Pieces

1 md Shallot, rough chopped

2 cloves Garlic

3/4 tsp Kosher Salt

1/4 tsp Black Pepper, table grind

2 Tblsp Honey

1/2 tsp fresh Tarragon

Place all the ingredients together into a blender cup. Blend till smooth, but do not over-blend.\

More than enough for several servings, keep in the refrigerator till using again.

Baby Arugula & Heirloom Tomato Salad

Serves: 4

5 oz container Baby Arugula

10 oz container mixed Heirloom Grape Tomatoes, cut in ½

2 oz fancy Pecan Halves, toasted

½ cup Pecan Vinaigrette

4 oz Local Goat Cheese

In a large mixing bowl, combine the first 4 ingredients. Toss them together well.

Arrange onto 4 salad plates, disbursing all the ingredients evenly.

Finish with crumbling the local goat cheese on top of each and serve.

LINK: www.3Forks.com/Events