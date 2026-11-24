Awadhi Lamb Chaamp

Pan-Seared Lamb Chops, the Royal Way

Chef Prasanna Singaraju · Jashan, Plano

What we know:

Serves 2–4 · About 30 minutes plus marinating

MAKE YOUR GARAM MASALA:

Toast in a dry pan until fragrant, 1–2 minutes, then grind to a powder:

• 1 tbsp coriander seeds

• 1 tsp cumin seeds

• 4 green cardamom pods

• 1 small cinnamon stick

• 4 cloves

• 8 black peppercorns

(Store-bought works in a pinch.)



FOR THE LAMB & MARINADE:

• 8 lamb rib chops (frenched, about 1 inch thick)

• ½ cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt

• 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

• 1 tsp of your garam masala

• ½ tsp turmeric

• 1 tsp paprika (for color)

• ½ tsp ground cumin

• Juice of ½ lemon

• 1 tsp salt

• 1 tbsp mustard oil or olive oil



TO FINISH:

• 2 tbsp ghee or butter

• 3 garlic cloves, smashed

• A few mint leaves and lemon wedges

METHOD:

1 Marinate. Pat the chops dry. Mix all the marinade ingredients and coat the chops well. Rest at least 30 minutes, or up to overnight in the fridge for deeper flavor.

2 Get the pan screaming hot. Heat a heavy skillet (cast iron is best) over medium-high until just smoking. The hot pan is what gives you the caramelized crust.

3 Sear. Lay the chops in without crowding. Sear 2–3 minutes per side for medium — don’t move them, let the crust form. Stand them on their fatty edge for 30 seconds to render.

4 Baste like a chef. Lower the heat, add the ghee and smashed garlic, tilt the pan, and spoon the foaming ghee over the chops for 30 seconds. This is where the magic happens.

5 Rest. Move the chops to a plate and let them rest 5 minutes — this keeps them juicy.

6 Plate. Arrange, drizzle with the garlic ghee from the pan, and finish with fresh mint and a squeeze of lemon. Serve with naan, a cooling raita, or a simple salad.

Chef's Note

Dig deeper:

Great lamb chops are about two things — a bold marinade and a screaming-hot pan. Don’t fuss with them while they sear; let the heat do the work. This is the kind of dish that looks like you spent all day and takes thirty minutes. And if you’d like to taste our version, come see us at Jashan.