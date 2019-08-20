Chef Simon Webster from Sabor a Pasion is finding a way to use the Texas heat to his advantage. He's making aubergine cake with layers of cooked aubergines, onions and fried onions topped with mozzarella cheese.

In a large sauté pan over medium heat, slowly sauté the onion slices in 2 tablespoons of olive oil until soft and caramelized but not browned, about 15 minutes. Place in a bowl and set aside.

In the same sauté pan add about 1/2 inch of canola oil. Heat to frying temperature and in batches fry the eggplant slices until slightly brown and a bit crispy. Lay the eggplant slices on a baking sheet lined with paper towels to drain.

Line a deep 9-inch cake pan with plastic wrap with plenty of excess plastic hanging over the sides. Begin layering in the following order – sliced tomatoes, sautéed onions, mozzarella, eggplant slices, another layer of tomatoes, more sautéed onions, cheese, eggplants and finally a last layer of tomatoes.