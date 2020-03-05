Expand / Collapse search

Asian Rice Soup with Chicken

Chef Nikky Phinyawatana with Asian Mint makes a rice soup with chicken that her grandma used to make in Thailand.

3.5 cups chicken or vegetable stock
2 cups cooked white jasmine rice
1 tbsp sliced fresh ginger
6 oz boneless, skinless chicken breast, sliced thin
2 tsp sesame oil
3 tbsp gluten-free soy sauce
1 tsp sugar
1 tbsp chopped green onions
1 tbsp chopped cilantro
2 tsp crispy garlic

  1. Bring the stock to a boil in a saucepan and turn to a simmer. Add the chicken.
  2. Once the chicken is cooked through, add the rice, ginger, season with the sesame oil, soy sauce, and sugar.
  3. Serve in a bowl and garnish with green onions, cilantro, and crispy garlic.

Serves 2.

