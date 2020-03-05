Asian Rice Soup with Chicken

3.5 cups chicken or vegetable stock

2 cups cooked white jasmine rice

1 tbsp sliced fresh ginger

6 oz boneless, skinless chicken breast, sliced thin

2 tsp sesame oil

3 tbsp gluten-free soy sauce

1 tsp sugar

1 tbsp chopped green onions

1 tbsp chopped cilantro

2 tsp crispy garlic

Bring the stock to a boil in a saucepan and turn to a simmer. Add the chicken.

Once the chicken is cooked through, add the rice, ginger, season with the sesame oil, soy sauce, and sugar.