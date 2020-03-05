Asian Rice Soup with Chicken
3.5 cups chicken or vegetable stock
2 cups cooked white jasmine rice
1 tbsp sliced fresh ginger
6 oz boneless, skinless chicken breast, sliced thin
2 tsp sesame oil
3 tbsp gluten-free soy sauce
1 tsp sugar
1 tbsp chopped green onions
1 tbsp chopped cilantro
2 tsp crispy garlic
- Bring the stock to a boil in a saucepan and turn to a simmer. Add the chicken.
- Once the chicken is cooked through, add the rice, ginger, season with the sesame oil, soy sauce, and sugar.
- Serve in a bowl and garnish with green onions, cilantro, and crispy garlic.
Serves 2.