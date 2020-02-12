Almond-Crusted Jumbo Shrimp Pineapple Ginger Sauce

Serves 4

Oil for frying

12 large shrimp, raw, deveined, shell removed

1/2 cup rough chopped almonds

Zest of 2 limes

2 egg whites, beaten

½ cup flour

1/2 cup milk

Sea salt

Add 1/2 inch of canola oil to a pot and bring the oil to 350 degrees. In a mixing bowl, combine almonds and lime zest. In a separate bowl whisk the salt and flour. In a third bowl whisk together the egg and milk. One at a time, dredge the shrimp in flour, then coat in egg, and finally roll in almond mixture. Drop into the hot oil, fry until golden brown.

Pineapple Ginger Sauce

1/2 cup finely diced fresh pineapple

Juice and zest of 1 orange

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh ginger

½ cup seasoned rice wine vinegar

4 Tbsp. Butter

In a saucepan over medium heat, add pineapple, orange juice, zest, ginger and rice wine vinegar. Bring to a simmer and cook until vinegar is reduced by 3/4th. Remove from heat, Wisk in butter and keep warm.

Sesame Slaw

2 cups shredded assorted cabbage and vegetables

¼ cup cilantro leaves

2 teaspoons sesame oil

2 tablespoons seasoned rice wine vinegar

