Almond-Crusted Jumbo Shrimp Pineapple Ginger Sauce

Published 
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

Enjoy seafood with your sweetheart! Chef Richard Chamberlain from Chamberlain's Fish Market Grill shares the recipe for an almond-crusted jumbo shrimp dish with pineapple ginger sauce and sesame slaw.

Serves 4

Oil for frying 
12 large shrimp, raw, deveined, shell removed
1/2 cup rough chopped almonds 
Zest of 2 limes
2 egg whites, beaten
½ cup flour
1/2 cup milk
Sea salt

Add 1/2 inch of canola oil to a pot and bring the oil to 350 degrees. In a mixing bowl, combine almonds and lime zest. In a separate bowl whisk the salt and flour. In a third bowl whisk together the egg and milk. One at a time, dredge the shrimp in flour, then coat in egg, and finally roll in almond mixture. Drop into the hot oil, fry until golden brown.

Pineapple Ginger Sauce

1/2 cup finely diced fresh pineapple 
Juice and zest of 1 orange
1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh ginger
½ cup seasoned rice wine vinegar
4 Tbsp. Butter

In a saucepan over medium heat, add pineapple, orange juice, zest, ginger and rice wine vinegar. Bring to a simmer and cook until vinegar is reduced by 3/4th. Remove from heat, Wisk in butter and keep warm. 

Sesame Slaw

2 cups shredded assorted cabbage and vegetables
¼ cup cilantro leaves
2 teaspoons sesame oil
2 tablespoons seasoned rice wine vinegar

Links

Chamberlain's Fish Market Grill
www.chamberlainsseafood.com

Chamberlain's Steak and Chophouse
www.chamberlainssteakhouse.com