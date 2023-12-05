Expand / Collapse search

Ahi Tuna Nachos

By
Published 
Updated 7:47AM
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth

Ahi Tuna Nachos from Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill 

Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill shows off a seafood appetizer for the holiday season

½ lb ahi tuna (about ½" thick)
¼ c. mixed sesame seeds (black and white sesame seeds)
2 Tbsp. sesame oil, divided use.
Salt and pepper
12 wonton chips or other crisps
2 tbsp avocado aioli
2 tbsp Thai chili sauce
Zest of one lemon
1 tsp. chopped cilantro

Heat a skillet over high heat.

Salt and pepper the tuna. Lightly coat the tuna in sesame oil. Press the tuna into the sesame seeds, rotating to coat all sides.

Sear the tuna for about 30 seconds on each side, including ends. Remove 
from heat and chill until cool.

Once tuna is cool, cut into thin slices, approximately 1/8 to ¼" each. Place atop a wonton crisp.

Pipe aioli into a circle or oval atop each slice of tuna. Fill that circle with a dollop of Thai chili sauce. Sprinkle with lemon zest and cilantro to serve.
 