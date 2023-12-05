Ahi Tuna Nachos from Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill

½ lb ahi tuna (about ½" thick)

¼ c. mixed sesame seeds (black and white sesame seeds)

2 Tbsp. sesame oil, divided use.

Salt and pepper

12 wonton chips or other crisps

2 tbsp avocado aioli

2 tbsp Thai chili sauce

Zest of one lemon

1 tsp. chopped cilantro

Heat a skillet over high heat.

Salt and pepper the tuna. Lightly coat the tuna in sesame oil. Press the tuna into the sesame seeds, rotating to coat all sides.

Sear the tuna for about 30 seconds on each side, including ends. Remove

from heat and chill until cool.

Once tuna is cool, cut into thin slices, approximately 1/8 to ¼" each. Place atop a wonton crisp.

Pipe aioli into a circle or oval atop each slice of tuna. Fill that circle with a dollop of Thai chili sauce. Sprinkle with lemon zest and cilantro to serve.

