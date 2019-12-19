Expand / Collapse search

Gingerbread Cookies

Published 
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

Gingerbread Cookies

It's time to celebrate the holidays at one of Dallas' most beloved hotels and restaurants. Pastry chef Ruben Torano joins Good Day to talk about Holiday Tea Time at The Adolphus Hotel and to make gingerbread cookies.

1 c brown sugar
¾ c butter – soft and unsalted
2 ½ c molasses
¾ c water – ice cold
4 c all-purpose flour
2 tsp baking soda
1 tbsp cinnamon
2 tsp ground ginger
2 tsp sea salt

  1. Preheat oven to 325° F.
  2. In a large mixing bowl, mix sugar, butter and molasses together.
  3. In a separate bowl, whisk dry ingredients together. Sift dry ingredients as needed. 
  4. Add dry ingredients and ice-cold water to the sugar, butter and molasses mixture at the same time.
  5. Mix until well-combined (approximately 3 minutes).
  6. Roll out dough.
  7. Cut into desired shape.
  8. Place on baking sheet.
  9. Bake for 10-12 minutes.
  10. Enjoy!  