Gingerbread Cookies
1 c brown sugar
¾ c butter – soft and unsalted
2 ½ c molasses
¾ c water – ice cold
4 c all-purpose flour
2 tsp baking soda
1 tbsp cinnamon
2 tsp ground ginger
2 tsp sea salt
- Preheat oven to 325° F.
- In a large mixing bowl, mix sugar, butter and molasses together.
- In a separate bowl, whisk dry ingredients together. Sift dry ingredients as needed.
- Add dry ingredients and ice-cold water to the sugar, butter and molasses mixture at the same time.
- Mix until well-combined (approximately 3 minutes).
- Roll out dough.
- Cut into desired shape.
- Place on baking sheet.
- Bake for 10-12 minutes.
- Enjoy!