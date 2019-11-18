Trendy gifts ideas tweens will love

Too old for toys? Then this is their category!

Capture The Flag Redux

The classic game of stealth, speed and strategy .. now with glow-in-the-dark lights. Check out "capture the flag redux".. with battery-powered game pieces. This activity inspires people of all ages to put down their phones- and run, hide and strategize.

Scen-ties Scented Hair Ties and Headbands

Girls will love this fun twist on a common accessory. "Scen-ties" hair ties and headbands come in scents like bubblegum, strawberry and cotton candy. Stretch ‘em, sniff ‘em, wear ‘em, share ‘em.

Today Glitter Biodegradable

Traditionally a problem to the environment- but not anymore. Check out the eco-friendly, biodegradable "today glitter". For those who don't fancy losing their sparkle.. this one is specifically designed to reduce the impact on the environment .. while keeping the same shiny beauty effects.

Chalk Of The Town Shirts

Proudly wear your thoughts with this re-markable and erasable chalkboard t-shirt. With the "chalk of the town" - children can design and express themselves with a customized shirt every week. When you're done with your message.. wipe it clean and change it up.

Stomp Rocket

These are 100% kid-powered. Run, jump and stomp to launch these rockets up to 20 stories high. With no batteries required and an easy, fast assembly.. the "stomp rocket" is perfect for year-round fun - away from the screen.

Bliss Bulb

Transform your tween's room with the magic of thousands of pinpoints of light. The "bliss bulb" can create an ethereal, mesmerizing field of stars... And without extension cords. They're ready to be incorporated into your home just by twisting directly into standard bulb sockets. It comes in jade green, sapphire blue or ruby red.

Wave Catcher Scooter

Combine scooters, skateboards, and electric power for a one of a kind ride. It's designed with an aluminum skateboard deck that tilts from side-to-side, providing a surfing sensation in an electric scooter. Powered with a long-lasting 24-volt lithium battery, your child can cruise and carve at thrilling speeds up to 10 MPH. When it's not in use, simply fold it up for convenient storage. Suitable for children ages 8+, weighing up to 143 lbs.

ErgoErgo Ergonomic Stool

Engage your core muscles, improve your posture, and soothe your lower back while enjoying comfort and freedom of movement. Tweens will love the playful colors and cool design of the ErgoErgo wobble seat is proudly made in the USA.

Moosh-Moosh Worlds Softest Plush

Moosh-Moosh Plushies are made from an ultra-soft fabric that begs to be cuddled with and come in many delightful styles and fun animals! Whether you prefer Sparkle the Unicorn or Vee the Bee, there's a Moosh-Moosh Plushie for everyone to cuddle, squish, and stack. Think your tween is too old for a stuffed animal? Think again!

Just My Style Scrunchie Maker

This flashback from the 90s is back and the newest trend. The Just My Style Scrunchie Maker creates 12 retro-chic accessories to pair with jewelry or wear in your hair. Choose your favorite fabrics and get started.

