Make learning fun with these 10 STEM gift ideas

Playtime is perfect with these great gifts that will make them love to learn!

Meccano Erector Set

With this S.T.E.A.M. Creation system, the building possibilities are endless. Young inventors can tap into their imaginations to make all-new creations, then use the working motor to bring them to life! Inside the motorized movers building kit is the maker tool: The most versatile device a young inventor can have!

Buy It: amzn.to/2JQ2JK0

Think Fun Domino Maze

Domino Maze creates all the thrills of a classic domino run with an added twist. It’s also a brilliant logic puzzle. Put your reasoning skills to the test as you navigate your way through pivots, around blockers, and up and down stairs! Boost your critical thinking skills with 60 dynamic challenges and take the domino effect to the next level.

Buy It: amzn.to/2oSBKqa

Thinking Putty Puzzle

Stretch your mind with this unique logic puzzle featuring Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty. Each of the 60 beginner-to-expert level challenges will put your spatial reasoning skills to the test as you attempt to connect the dots for all 6 Thinking Putty colors on the Puzzle Grid. The paths can’t intersect, so you will need to stretch and pull each color along different pathways, over bridges, and around blockers to succeed. Includes six different Thinking Putty colors.

Buy It: amzn.to/2NIHZFl

Ooze Labs Spa and Bath Bomb Factory

In this pretend STEM scenario, you are a chemist for a bath and body products company and it’s your job to make and test different cosmetic products. Use the tools in your laboratory to employ different scientific techniques and essential chemistry principles to make soaps and bath bombs. Real science and pretend play come together in this wacky, activity-filled kit!

Buy It: amzn.to/2QB56oh

Build Your Own Loader CAT Truck

This Caterpillar Construction set comes with everything that you need to build your very own Caterpillar Wheel Loader toy plus a construction driver action figure. Improve your child's fine motor skills with this construction set as they use the included screwdriver to easily assemble the CAT Wheel Loader using the attached bolts.

Buy It: amzn.to/36A3wJ0

3-in-1 Globe and Night Vision Binoculars

Bring any object to life in the dark with a pair of night vision binoculars created for the young explorer! These toy binoculars feature clear focus-free vision, 2x magnification, a built-in flashlight and a neck strap. Help your kids learn important concentration and observation skills starting at a young age! Sturdy construction makes these a long-lasting favorite!

Buy It: amzn.to/2rg8TNh

Artie 3000 WIFI Drawing Robot

Learn to code it and Artie 3000 will draw it! Use your tablet or computer to program Artie 3000 to draw your code creations! Simply drag and drop blocks of code to tell Artie how and what to draw, or for more advanced coders use Artie's additional coding applications including Remote Control, Point & Click, Blockly, Snap!, Python and JavaScript.

Buy It: amzn.to/2JQnrd1

BOTZees Augmented Reality Construction and Coding Kit

Botzees is a coding and robotics kit for kids ages 4 and up that combines creativity, construction, and coding. Kids can program and code 6 different pre-designed Botzees, or create their own! Botzees can be programmed to move, drum, dance, make sounds, and light up using the companion app. The kit includes 130 uniquely shaped, easy-to-grip pieces and 30 interactive Augmented Reality puzzles!

Buy It: amzn.to/2CcBpBC

Creation Crate Tech Subscription Box

Want to learn all about electronics? This tech subscription box combines hands-on learning with online courses. This is the perfect electronics starter kit for anyone that wants a hands-on learning experience with C++ and components used in real tech careers. (Ages 12 - Adult) Each month the crates become more challenging allowing users to apply what they've learned to new problem solving!

Buy It: www.creationcrate.com

Codi

Codi, the smart robot for kids, plays 200+ free classic stories, songs, and lessons that are designed by teachers and performed by professional voice actors to improve your child’s reading and socioemotional skills. Designed for children 12 months+, Codi interacts using voice and buttons to avoid the potential negative effects of screen time. Codi, the robot toy, uses AI technology to learn from your child’s playtime to deliver a personalized playlist of stories and songs according to your child’s age, interests, and ability.

Buy It: amzn.to/32hfkwu

BlipBlox synthesizer

Kids of all ages and adults use the colorful controls to synthesize electronic music and create new sounds. No experience needed. Fun buttons, knobs and levers encourage creative play, while spacey sounds and synchronized light show keep kids engaged in STEAM learning.

Buy It: amzn.to/36DyoIn

